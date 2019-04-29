Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Surprise a Hollywood Bus Tour with Kendall Jenner and Mom Kris

You never know who you’re going to run into!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West gave a Hollywood tour group the surprise of a lifetime on Monday, when they pulled up next to the bus to say hello.

The hilarious moment was captured by Kendall Jenner, who was sitting in the backseat with mom Kris Jenner during the car ride. When the famous family pulled up and rolled down the windows, the passengers on the tour bus went wild.

“Kanye pulled up alongside a Hollywood bus tour to say hi,” Kardashian West, 38, wrote on the video posted to her Instagram Stories.

“This is so cute!” Kris, 63, said in the clip as she waved to the tour group.

But Kardashian West didn’t seem so keen on the surprise cameo. “Stop it!” she said while laughing. “Stop it, keep going!”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

As the passengers continued to scream and take pictures of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, West, 41, joked that the tour would be “all downhill from here!”

“Tour is over!” he said.

“Tour is over!” Kris echoed as West drove off. “That’s so funny.”

The family had a busy weekend together. On Saturday, Kardashian West hosted a CBD and meditation-themed baby shower in anticipation of the arrival of the couple’s fourth child, a son.

At the gathering held at the couple’s home, each person in attendance was given their own navy blue Yeezy slides and took part in a sound bath. In addition, baby blue-colored decorations were placed all around as well as a “Name Game” board where many suggested unique monikers for baby West.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“So, because I’m freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD,” she told her guests, including Kris and sister Kourtney Kardashian as well as Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen and Jen Atkin.

“It’ll only be 10 minutes, but I thought it would be, like, cool for us to do… Let’s zen out on a Saturday,” said Kardashian West, who was joined by eldest daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick.

The KKW Beauty mogul also said, “I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I’m freaking the f— out having a fourth kid. … So everyone have a puff and put on some oil.”

On Sunday, Kardashian West reflected on the baby shower, telling fans and followers on Instagram Story: “Yesterday I had my CBD baby shower! Thank you to everyone who celebrated baby #4 with us. It was perfect!”