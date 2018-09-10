Kanye West Is 'Excited' Kim Kardashian Is Focused on Criminal Justice Reform, Source Says

Kim Kardashian West is putting more and more energy into criminal justice reform — and her husband is proud.

The reality star’s husband Kanye West is “excited” about Kardashian West’s work in prison reform in the wake of her recent White House visit, a source close to the 37-year-old tells PEOPLE.

The source adds that West, 41, hopes Kardashian West continues to pursue efforts in that area. Previous reports that Kardashian West is attending law school are incorrect.

Last year, Kardashian West shared on Snapchat that her own attorney felt she has the skills it takes to be a lawyer.

“Okay guys, I’m here with my attorney, Mike Kump, who does all of my lawsuits, everything — and listen to what he was just telling me,” she announced.

“You’ve got the perfect instincts, you’ve got great judgment, and you know how to present your position in the most articulate manner and convince people of your point of view,” he told her. “Will you please join my law firm?”

On Wednesday last week, Kardashian West visited the White House for the second time this year, attending a listening session headed by Jared Kushner about prison reform and the clemency process. His wife, Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, also attended.

Sharing photos from the session on Twitter, the mom of three wrote, “It started with Ms. Alice, but looking at her and seeing the faces and learning the stories of the men and women I’ve met inside prisons I knew I couldn’t stop at just one. It’s time for REAL systemic change.”

In June 2018, Kardashian West first met with President Trump to advocate on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old first-time nonviolent drug offender who in 1996 was given a life sentence without parole. A few days later, the White House announced Johnson would receive clemency and be freed.

“Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades,” the White House statement read at the time. “While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance.”

The KKW Beauty mogul recently opened up about her efforts on the podcast Wrongful Conviction, revealing that she’s currently working to help free another nonviolent drug offender. Chris Young, 30, was sentenced to life in prison for drug possession after receiving three strikes. He has been in prison for almost 10 years, Kardashian West said.

“Yesterday I had a call with a gentleman that’s in prison for a drug case, got life. It’s so unfair,” she told the podcast’s host Jason Flom, adding, “It was just a crazy — there’s so many people like him.”