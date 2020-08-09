Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Had a 'Good Family Week in Dominican Republic,' Source Says

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian went to the Dominican Republic to "focus is on their marriage"

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have returned to the United States after their family vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado," a source tells PEOPLE. "Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier."

An insider recently told PEOPLE that the couple had traveled to the Dominican Republic to "focus is on their marriage."

"They decided to travel together so they can be away in private," the insider said. "Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye's bipolar episodes, it's been hard for her to think clearly.”

On Friday, the father of four posted a light-hearted video from the trip with their daugther North.

In the clip, after North asks her father what day it is, and with a big smile on his face, West replies, “It’s Friday then!” and jumps out of their vehicle as "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers begins to play.

His wife can be heard laughing in the background as West goes on to bust out a few dance moves and North joins in on the fun. “Saint, go!” adds the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, although their 4-year-old son was not seen joining in on the dance party.

The family vacation comes after the rapper launched an unlikely bid for president in July, which sources have said comes amid a new cycle in his bipolar disorder. Also last month, West divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter, which caused tension in his relationship with Kardashian West.

Last week, the couple reunited in person for the first time in weeks when Kardashian West flew to Cody, Wyoming, where her husband had been staying. In photos, she was seen crying in the car with West, and a source told PEOPLE that during the trip, she urged him not to move forward with the campaign and "focus on his mental health instead."

Image zoom Kanye and Kim Kardashian West with their kids Kim Kardashian/Instagram

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the reality star "was ready to end her marriage" before the trip to Wyoming, however, another source said she “still sees divorce as a last resort.”

"Kanye suggested that they take a family trip together and Kim agreed. She wants to do everything she can to save her marriage," the source said. "It's all very complicated though. Kim wants him to get proper help, and Kanye still doesn't want to. Kim is just taking things day by day right now."

Sources have also told PEOPLE that the pair, who have been married for six years, had been discussing a split for some time prior to West's latest string of controversial statements and Twitter sprees.

West went on to issue a public apology to his wife on Twitter, writing: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Kardashian West also publicly addressed her husband's bipolar diagnosis, asking fans for "compassion."