Kanye West Is 'Happy' in L.A. with Kim Kardashian Despite Saying He'd Move to Chicago: Source

Kanye West will always have a soft spot in his heart for his hometown of Chicago, but he won’t be moving to the Windy City anytime soon.

Although West, 41, previously suggested that he would be relocating to Illinois, a source tells PEOPLE that the rapper “seems happy” living in Los Angeles with his growing family.

“Kanye is excited about being in L.A. now since he has his spiritual service every Sunday,” the source says.

The source adds that “he seems happy in L.A.”

And had West actually followed through with the move, his wife Kim Kardashian West wouldn’t have followed. (In a new trailer for season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she admits, “Moving to Chicago might be my breaking point.”)

“Kim was never going to move to Chicago and hoped that Kanye would change his mind quickly, like he usually does when he gets spontaneous ideas,” the source says.

In September, West told a crowd at OpenMike, an event for Chicago high schoolers hosted by Chance the Rapper, that he planned to make a permanent return to Chicago.

“I’ve got to let you all know, that I’m moving back to Chicago,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ, “and I’m never leaving again.” The audience then erupted into a spontaneous cheer of “Kanye! Kanye! Kanye! Kanye!”

Days later, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West, 38, wasn’t convinced it would actually happen.

“Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy,” the source said. “Next week, something else might make him happier.”

A second insider confirmed, “He changes his mind like he changes his underwear.”

The reality star has wanted to continue to raise the couple’s three children — North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 14 months — in Calabasas, California, near her famous family.

“She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great,” the source added. “Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her.”

And now that they’re preparing to welcome a baby boy via surrogate, the A-list couple is looking forward to their fourth child completing their family.

“Right now, it’s like me with two always and Kanye just has one,” Kardashian West said during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February. “So he’s just like still living his life and I’m, ya know.”

“I was kind of stressing,” Kardashian West told Fallon about how she’s feeling about her expanding brood. “My house is so full [but] I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents.”