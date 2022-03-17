The rapper has publicly attacked ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah via the social media platform

Kanye West Is Being Locked Out of His Instagram by Meta for 24 Hours Due to Harassing Posts: Reports

Kanye West is reportedly facing consequences for his recent online activity.

The rapper, 44, is being temporarily locked out of his Instagram account and won't be able to post, comment or send messages, TMZ and Rolling Stone report.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company for Instagram, told TMZ that West's recent posts violated the platform's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, resulting in the 24-hour ban.

The most recent instance of West's abusive activity was a racial slur allegedly left on Daily Show host Trevor Noah's IG page, the outlet reports.

West's online attack on the comedian comes after Noah commented at length Tuesday night on the Donda artist's split from Kim Kardashian and how the rapper has treated her amid their divorce.

The Meta spokesperson also told TMZ the company is prepared to take additional steps if further violations occur in the future.

PEOPLE has reached out to Meta as well as a representative for West and is awaiting response.

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Says He Is 'Done Being Quiet' in Alleged Text Exchange with Kanye West

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meta, also the owner of Facebook, has banned other prominent figures in the past, including West's one-time friend and opponent in the 2020 presidential race, Donald Trump.

West's most recent activity on social media has included posting two music videos for his new song "Eazy," both of which portray a likeness of Pete Davidson, Kardashian's boyfriend, being abused and tortured.

The first video left Kardashian, 41, feeling "furious," a source previously told PEOPLE.

Earlier this week, the rapper shared a photo to Instagram of 8-year-old daughter North's backpack adorned with three pins: one of an alien, one of Kardashian's face and another of West's face.

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," West wrote in the caption. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

In a since-deleted comment on the post, Kardashian asked West to stop airing "this narrative," sharing that he saw his kids this morning.

"Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," she wrote.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. She and the Donda rapper share four children: daughters North and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.