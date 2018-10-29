Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Is 'Harassing' Her to Have More Kids: 'He Wants Like 7'

Kanye West had babies on the brain on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

While touring her new condo-turned-office with pal Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian admits that her rapper husband wants to keep expanding their family.

“How did you get so lucky with all your kids?” asks Pippen, 44. “They’re all so good.”

“Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me,” says Kardashian, 38. “He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven.”

She and West, 41, share daughters Chicago, 8 months, and North, 5, and son Saint, 2.

“Okay, he needs to name his next album Seven and like lighten up on the kids situation,” Pippen cracks. “Seven kids is crazy!”

“That’s crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in,” says Kardashian, admitting that the onslaught of recent school shootings made her wary of bringing more lives into the world.

The slayings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018 stuck a particular chord with the mother of three.

“I’ve been kind of hesitant about having more kids just because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this,” she says.

“I hear you. And people have been trying to kidnap, rob, take you, so that plays into all that,” Pippen says, referencing her friend’s harrowing experience being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016.

Later in the episode, Kardashian and West take North to the March to Save Lives in Washington, D.C., where the reality star feels inspired by the young activists who tell her the only way to really change America is to vote for politicians who support gun violence prevention in the midterm elections.

“I one billion percent believe that we need stricter gun laws,” Kardashian says. “We need background checks, you shouldn’t be able to walk into a store and buy a gun. And to hear that the kids have met with people numerous times and nothing’s been done is just so sad.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!