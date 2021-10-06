Kim Kardashian 'Nervous and Thrilled' About Hosting SNL, Kanye West Is 'Giving Her Advice': Source
The reality star and businesswoman will host Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday
Kim Kardashian West is feeling the pressure heading into her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend, a source tells PEOPLE.
"She's both nervous and thrilled," the source says. "It's a huge deal for her. She takes the hosting gig very seriously."
The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, will host Saturday's episode of the NBC sketch comedy series; singer Halsey will perform.
According to the source, Kardashian "has been chatting" with ex Kanye West, 44, about the gig. Though the stars officially split in February when Kardashian filed for divorce, she has continued to publicly support the rapper, including appearing in a recreation of their 2014 wedding at a controversial listening party for his album Donda in August.
"He's giving her advice," the source says. "She feels a lot of pressure. She wants to wow the audience."
West has a complicated history with SNL. In 2016, audio leaked of an alleged behind-the-scenes meltdown he had before performing on the show, and in 2018 he delivered a lengthy surprise speech in support of then-President Donald Trump during another appearance as a performer. The speech, which did not make it to air, received boos from cast members and host Adam Driver, as well as the audience.
Ahead of the season 47 premiere on Oct. 2, SNL announced its lineup of hosts and musical guests for the month on Sept. 22.
"OMFG no turning back now!!!!" Kardashian tweeted at the time. "LOL I'm hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl."
Though this will be Kardashian's first time on the show, SNL alum Nasim Pedrad previously impersonated the Skims mogul in various sketches.
Pedrad, 39, has said the star was "really sweet" when the two eventually met.
"At one point, she was like, 'Do we really sound like that?' Fair question. She wanted to know," she said on Conan in 2014. "I was like '…No.' And she just goes, 'Oh, good!' She was so sweet!"
Owen Wilson hit Studio 8H last weekend to kick off season 47 as a first-time host; Kacey Musgraves returned to perform for the second time.
- Married at First Sight: Johnny Says He Wishes He Had Been 'Matched with Literally Anyone Else'
- Kenan Thompson Is Working to Increase Diversity in the Veterinary Field by Supporting Students
- Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Situation with Daughters, Says Source: She 'Wants to Protect Her Kids'
- Kim Kardashian 'Nervous and Thrilled' About Hosting SNL, Kanye West Is 'Giving Her Advice': Source