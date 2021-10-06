The reality star and businesswoman will host Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday

Kim Kardashian 'Nervous and Thrilled' About Hosting SNL, Kanye West Is 'Giving Her Advice': Source

Kim Kardashian West is feeling the pressure heading into her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend, a source tells PEOPLE.

"She's both nervous and thrilled," the source says. "It's a huge deal for her. She takes the hosting gig very seriously."

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, will host Saturday's episode of the NBC sketch comedy series; singer Halsey will perform.

"He's giving her advice," the source says. "She feels a lot of pressure. She wants to wow the audience."

West has a complicated history with SNL. In 2016, audio leaked of an alleged behind-the-scenes meltdown he had before performing on the show, and in 2018 he delivered a lengthy surprise speech in support of then-President Donald Trump during another appearance as a performer. The speech, which did not make it to air, received boos from cast members and host Adam Driver, as well as the audience.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Credit: John Shearer/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

Ahead of the season 47 premiere on Oct. 2, SNL announced its lineup of hosts and musical guests for the month on Sept. 22.

"OMFG no turning back now!!!!" Kardashian tweeted at the time. "LOL I'm hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl."

Though this will be Kardashian's first time on the show, SNL alum Nasim Pedrad previously impersonated the Skims mogul in various sketches.

Pedrad, 39, has said the star was "really sweet" when the two eventually met.

"At one point, she was like, 'Do we really sound like that?' Fair question. She wanted to know," she said on Conan in 2014. "I was like '…No.' And she just goes, 'Oh, good!' She was so sweet!"