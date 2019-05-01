Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian a Pep Talk on Becoming a Lawyer: 'Take Control of Your Schedule'

With three kids, a fourth on the way and a booming business to run, Kim Kardashian West has her hands full — and now, she’s studying to become a lawyer.

Last summer, she began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco with the goal of taking the bar in 2022. So how does she juggle it all? In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West, 38, admits she’s feeling overwhelmed.

“I don’t know what to do,” she tells husband Kanye West. “How am I going to have another kid, how am I going to study, how am I going to read, how am I going to do this all? I just had like, a 14-hour day.”

“It’s a lot, a lot, a lot of work,” she continues. “I kind of don’t know if I want to take away time from the kids and from you.”

“I think you can get in control of your schedule and you’ve just got to sit back and analyze, like, what are your distractions?” responds West, 41. “Once you manage your time, you’ll be able to manage your time to be able to give attention to me, attention to the kids and attention to law that you’re passionate about.”

West adds that he and his wife are “so blessed” to have the mentors they have.

“That means the universe really wants this to happen,” he says. “It’s beautiful.”

Plus, if Kardashian West passes the bar, West wants his wife to help him get out of his “f—ed up deals.”

“My wife a lawyer now. Bet you I get out of this contract!” he jokes.

“I know you can’t wait until then,” Kardashian West says with a laugh. “In four years I can go to court for you.”

Reflecting on West’s pep talk later, the star says her husband has “always been someone in my life who has always pushed me to do what I want to do, no matter what the rules are, no matter what people say.”

“So the fact that he is supporting me in this journey, knowing that for the next four years it would take time away from him and our kids, means a lot to me,” she says. “[It] gives me the confidence that I really need and that extra push of someone around me to be like, ‘I know you can do it. You got this.’ “

A source told PEOPLE last month that Kardashian West “believes that she’s been gifted with a very tall platform, and that she needs to use it to do some good in the world.”

And West “is on the same page,” the source said, adding that the famous couple has a “very interesting dynamic.”

“They really inspire each other to follow their passions,” the source said. “Even if they disagree about the particulars, they both agree that each other should do what they think is right. When Ye came out as a Trump supporter, Kim didn’t necessarily agree with everything, but she loved his passion about him. She loved seeing how much he lit up when he’d talk about politics. And he does the same thing for her.”

“In many ways, they’d make a fantastic political couple,” the source added. “They are so unified when it comes to doing things greater than themselves. They’re working towards more than just their brands.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!