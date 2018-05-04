Kanye West 'Doesn't Listen' to Kris Jenner or Kardashians, Source Says: 'This Hurts Their Brand'

As Kanye West continues to express himself and his opinions, he’s tuning out the commentary of those close to him — including the KarJenners.

“They’re freaking out. They can try to dispute it, but it’s true,” a source with knowledge of the situation tells PEOPLE.

That includes his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“Kris is used to being able to control her girls and their brand, and this is something that she’s not used to. She can’t control it, and she so badly wants to be able to,” the source says about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch, who did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

At the end of April, West, 40, went on an 82-tweet Twitter spree, touching on everything from fashion to politics, which came after multiple sources told PEOPLE that he had cut off contact with several people in his inner circle, including his managers, lawyers and closest friends. His wife Kim Kardashian West has publicly defended her husband on social media.

But many celebrities denounced West after he called slavery “a choice” in an interview with TMZ this week. And Jenner, 62, opened up about her son-in-law in a pre-taped interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Friday.

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever,” she said. And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way,” she continued. “And, I think that anything he does – and I just think this is important to say is – he always does things with really good intentions. So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready and … I just keep rolling on. Trying to keep up …”

The source says that there is a strain in West and the Kardashian momager Jenner’s relationship.

“Her daughters trust her inextricably and they listen to her. Kanye does not listen to her. Kanye does not have a good relationship with her, contrary to what she may say,” the source says. “She is the mama bear trying to protect her daughters and the brand that she has worked so tirelessly to build over the last however many years. This hurts their brand.”

(However, another insider recently told PEOPLE that, “Kanye and Kris have never had a fight,” adding, “Just because Kanye is having a strong opinion does not mean that he is mentally ill or headed for a breakdown. It’s unfair.”)

According to the source, West doesn’t want to be managed by Jenner.

“It’s almost like dealing with a little kid. You can’t tell him no, you can’t tell him not to tweet because that’s just going to fuel him to tweet more. He thinks that he can do a better job managing his brand and Kim’s brand. That’s always been a back and forth internally, but the public has never seen that before. Now that he’s the loose cannon, we’re seeing more of it,” the source says.

“Kris can’t manage Kanye. She wants to and she’s trying to, but she can’t. No one can. That’s why Kim is trying in her way to add humor to a situation that’s really sad. Meanwhile, they’re all having emergency 911 family meetings about it,” the source adds.

In an interview that was released on Tuesday, West opened up to Charlamagne tha God for iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club and discussed his mental breakdown and hospitalization in 2016.

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or I like to say the breakthrough,” said West, who claimed the breakdown was caused by “fear, stress, being controlled and manipulation.”

When asked if he’s currently on medications, West said, “Most definitely. It’s an imperfect solution because it calmed me down. But there’s a lot of ways to calm down. Let ‘Ye be ‘Ye.”

Though he is taking medications, the star said he has yet to seek help from a therapist.

“I use the world as my therapist. Anyone I talk to is my therapist,” he said. “I will pull them into the conversation of what I’m feeling at that point and get their perspective. … I like just talking to acquaintances, friends, family, and I keep them on the phone for 45 minutes at a time, talking through things. It’s kind of narcissistic.”

He added, “I want to change the stigma of the word ‘crazy.’ People will take something that’s enlightened, put it in a different context and call it crazy to diminish the impact and the value of what I’m saying.”