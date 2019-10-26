Image zoom Kanye West and Val Chmerkovskiy Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kanye West might not have time for Dancing with the Stars, but several members of his family haven’t felt the same way.

On Friday, West released his eagerly-anticipated album Jesus Is King, which included a song on which the 42-year-old rapper indicated that the long-running dance competition show wasn’t for him.

Addressing the importance of being able to provide for his family on the track “Oh God,” West raps about preferring to charge higher prices for the products he puts out then appear on competition shows.

“That’s why I charge the prices that I charge/ I can’t be out here dancin’ with the stars,” he says.

The lyrics quickly caught the attention of pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, who was eliminated from this year’s season along with celeb partner Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Alongside a video of himself listening to the song with a quizzical look on his face, Chmerkovskiy pointed out that the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian West competed on the show over a decade ago. In the playful post, the dancer included several photos from Kardashian West’s time on the show — and at one point even layered a photo of West’s face over the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s partner Mark Ballas.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Mark Ballas Kelsey McNeal/ABC/Getty

RELATED: Ballroom Blips? 16 Celebs You Forgot Competed on Dancing with the Stars

“Yo kanye keep talking that smack about dancing with the stars,” he adds at the end of the photo, seemingly indicating that he might have to respond with a song of his own. “You gonna catch this diss track. With some rhinestones on.”

In the caption, Chmerkovskiy also made a reference to West’s high-profile feud with Drake.

“That new Ye album got me in my feelings..” he wrote, including the hashtags “shots fired, “drake” and “don’t at me.”

In addition to his wife, who was the third celebrity to be sent home on her season, West’s brother-in-law Rob Kardashian also competed on DWTS in 2011.

Partnered with Cheryl Burke, Rob did significantly better than his sister — which was always part of his plan. “She expects me to do better than her, and I expect myself to do better than she did,” Rob, who finished as a runner-up to the top prize, told PEOPLE in 2011.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Releases New Gospel-Inspired Album and Accompanying IMAX Film ‘Jesus Is King’

Over the years, Kardashian West has continued to support the dancing program.

Last year the KKW Beauty mogul star took daughter North and niece Penelope Disick to the premiere taping of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, during which Sophia Pippen — Larsa Pippen‘s 9-year-old daughter — was competing.

The reality star also poked fun at her performance on the show while surprising Sophia at one of her rehearsals. “I wasn’t on [the show] for very long,” she said. “The rumba did me under.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West with North and Penelope Eric McCandless via Getty Images

West debuted his gospel-inspired ninth solo album and accompanying IMAX film, Jesus Is King, on Friday — nearly a month after the album’s original release date.

During an interview with Zane Lowe of Beats 1 published on Thursday, West explained how he believes it’s his job now to “spread the gospel” and “let people know what Jesus has done for me.”

“I’ve spread a lot of things,” he said. “There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”