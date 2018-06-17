Father of 3! Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West for Being 'Such a Good Dad to Our Babies'

Happy Father’s Day, Kanye West!

The rapper, 41, celebrated his first Father’s Day as a dad of three since welcoming daughter Chicago with wife Kim Kardashian West on Jan. 15. They are also parents to daughter North, who turned 5 on Friday, and 2-year-old son Saint.

Showering her husband with love, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star started off the day by thanking her husband for being a great father.

“Happy Father’s Day babe. Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies! Shout out to all of the amazing dads out there! 💕,” she wrote alongside a sweet picture of the West giving their daughter North a shoulder ride during her 5th birthday party last week.

Hours earlier, Kardashian West also shared a touching tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian.

“I know I’m posting this early but you’re so heavy on my mind tonight. Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world. I miss you so much dad ✨,” she captioned a throwback pic of the pair.

This month has been a celebratory time for West, whose birthday was on June 8, and his music career.

On Thursday evening, the husband and wife attended the New York City listening party for Nas’ new album Nasir, which he produced and is featured on. It was the fourth West-produced album that’s dropped over the past few weeks — the others being Pusha-T’s Daytona, West’s own album Ye, and Kids See Ghosts (a collaborative LP with Kid Cudi).

For all of those albums, the rapper threw elaborate listening parties which, like Nas’, were streamed online. West’s were in Wyoming (for Ye) and Los Angeles (for Kids See Ghosts) while Pusha-T’s was in New York.

The back-to-back album releases come months after the father of three reemerged into the spotlight with Twitter sprees, explosive interviews and a controversial alliance with President Donald Trump. He also revealed that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

Sources told PEOPLE that Kardashian West does her best to support her husband when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging.

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” said one source recently. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”

Another insider told PEOPLE that the reality star is especially supportive of West because they have a family together. “She’s very forgiving towards him, especially since he is the father of her children,” the source said. “He’s been through low points before and she knows people make mistakes.”