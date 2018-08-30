Kanye West Publicly Shares Texts with Caitlyn Jenner Amid Her Ongoing Feud with the Kardashians

Yeezy: bringing families together.

Kanye West, 41, shared a screenshot of a text conversation with Caitlyn Jenner, 68, to Twitter on Tuesday.

Jenner sent West a picture of her friend — and rumored partner — Sophia Hutchins, 22, posing in what appeared to be items from the rapper and designer’s line. She wrote, “Sophia loved the first set of looks your team left and went all yeezy for her travel outfit today! We love your looks!!”

Jenner added, “Thanks again,” to which West replied, “So awesome. Your [sic] welcome.”

Hutchins posted two versions of the same scenic shot — in which she rocked gray bike shorts, an oversized sweatshirt, white sneakers, and sleek shades in front of an orange sunset — on Instagram. Tagging Yeezy Mafia, she wrote, “I feel fall in the air.”

West seems to have maintained a friendly relationship with Jenner — he previously sent her three praise-hands emojis, as seen in the screenshot — despite the former Olympian’s rocky relationship with the rest of the Kardashian crew.

Jenner’s claims about Robert Kardashian Sr. in her memoir, Secrets of My Life, made West’s wife Kim Kardashian West, 37, call her former stepparent a “liar.”

“I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” Kardashian West said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a September 2017 episode. “But she is a liar. She is not a good person.”

In September, Jenner said on Good Morning Britain, “I went overboard to be nice, to be friendly, to be open, but also tell my story and my side of the story.” She continued, “Since the book came out, I’ve never talked to Kris again. Kim, I haven’t talked to in six, nine months, whatever it is.”

And in November, Jenner further told students at Cambridge Union, according to the Cambridge News, “It’s been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side.” She added, “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim, I haven’t talked to in a year.”

Meanwhile, Jenner is keeping busy with Hutchins.

When Variety asked Jenner whether she is dating Hutchins, who is also transgender and is a 2018 grad of Pepperdine University, she replied, “We are not going to get into that.”

Jenner did concede that the duo is “very close.” “We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable,” she commented. “We’re the best of friends.”

Jenner brought Hutchins along to the ESPY Awards in July and to daughter Kylie Jenner’s birthday party in August. Jenner wrote alongside a black-and-white close-up with her daughter and Hutchins, “Had so much fun in the photo booth at @kyliejenner’s birthday party!”

In November, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Hutchins were only friends. “She still has no interest in dating,” the source said at the time. “It’s just not a priority.”