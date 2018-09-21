Kanye West's Behavior 'Can Be Exhausting' for Kim Kardashian: Source

Kanye West‘s shocking comments this week didn’t come as a surprise to Kim Kardashian West — but they are taking a toll on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“Kanye has always been like this. He has a million things on his mind that he wants to accomplish and create. Although one can see it as being very passionate, it can still be overwhelming for Kim,” a source close to the reality star tells PEOPLE.

Earlier this week, West, 41, made the unexpected announcement that he plans to make a permanent return to the Windy City, which in turn has people questioning the mother of three.

“She doesn’t necessarily love when people now keep asking her if she is moving to Chicago and she has to explain to everyone what’s going on. It can be exhausting,” the source shares of Kardashian West, 37.

If West’s move does in fact come to fruition, the cross-country relocation isn’t a worry to Kardashian West, who isn’t convinced it will actually happen.

“When it comes to their living situation, Kim and Kanye have had a long distance marriage in the past. She isn’t concerned about this. She spent a lot of time in L.A. while Kanye was in Jackson Hole for his album. Chicago will be the same — Kim and the kids will join Kanye when they can and then Kim will be in L.A. when she needs to,” the source says of the couple, who shares daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 8 months, and son Saint, 2.

The source adds, “It hasn’t been that big of a deal in the past. Kim has help when she is alone with the kids. She is amazing at balancing her family’s needs with her career. If Kanye starts spending more time in Chicago, she will manage.”

But just days after West made his moving announcement, the rapper posted a series of heated rants on social media Thursday — including addressing Drake and Nick Cannon — when he defended his wife.

“It’s happening again. Late night texts, and he’s all over the place. He’s not sleeping a lot at night, just a few hours per night, and he’s go go go. But he’s not making a lot of sense,” an insider close to West tells PEOPLE.

The insider also adds that West’s mind continuously changes when it comes to decision-making.

“He’s moving to Chicago. No, he’s working on new music. No, he’s doing some sort of memorial to his mom. He’s focusing on Kim and the kids. He’s withdrawing. He wants to be social. It never stops. He’s not focused right now,” says the insider. “It seems that this started with his dad’s diagnosis, I don’t know for sure, but it’s definitely becoming more frequent.”

At the end of July, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that West’s father has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Kanye doesn’t really talk about it. You can tell it’s something that’s very difficult for him,” a source said, adding that it’s been helpful for him to lean on his Kardashian West and their three children for support. “When his mom suddenly passed away, Kanye was all alone. Having Kim and the kids around him helps in difficult situations.”

Despite the difficult times the couple, who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in May, has been through, West has the love and support of the Kimoji creator. Sources have told PEOPLE that Kardashian West does her best to support her husband when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging.

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” one source said. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”