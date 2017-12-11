Kanye West Appears in Kardashian Christmas Card Despite Kim Saying It Was Women & Kids Only

Kim Kardashian West is full of surprises!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star released another snap Monday from her family’s annual Christmas card photo shoot, which included a surprise appearance from her husband, Kanye West.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though the photo didn’t show the pair’s faces, in the eleventh photo posted on Kardashian West’s Instagram — captioned “DAY 11” — photographer Eli Linnetz captured West, 40, and the Kimoji creator horizontally from the chest down to their knees. Like Kardashian, West wore a white shirt and light-washed jeans, which he accessorized with a gold watch and rings.

Kardashian West, 37, took on the role of organizing the Kardashian Christmas card shoot this year and told James Corden during a November appearance on The Late Late Show that “it’s women and children this year” and explained the vision behind the theme: “This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of doing [a] jeans-and-T-shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids are so hard to put together.”

The KUWTK star, who shares daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2, with West — with whom she is expecting her third child, a baby girl, via surrogate — has been revealing the family’s annual photo piece by piece — just like a holiday advent calendar — and kicked off the 25-day countdown on her website, app and social media.