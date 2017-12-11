Kanye West Appears in Kardashian Christmas Card Despite Kim Saying It Was Women & Kids Only

Kanye West made a surprise appearance in the Kardashian Christmas card this year

By Natalie Stone
December 11, 2017 03:15 PM
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian West is full of surprises!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star released another snap Monday from her family’s annual Christmas card photo shoot, which included a surprise appearance from her husband, Kanye West.

Though the photo didn’t show the pair’s faces, in the eleventh photo posted on Kardashian West’s Instagram — captioned “DAY 11” — photographer Eli Linnetz captured West, 40, and the Kimoji creator horizontally from the chest down to their knees. Like Kardashian, West wore a white shirt and light-washed jeans, which he accessorized with a gold watch and rings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bckb51_Fu54/?taken-by=kimkardashian

Kardashian West, 37, took on the role of organizing the Kardashian Christmas card shoot this year and told James Corden during a November appearance on The Late Late Show that “it’s women and children this year” and explained the vision behind the theme: “This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of doing [a] jeans-and-T-shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids are so hard to put together.”

The KUWTK star, who shares daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2, with West — with whom she is expecting her third child, a baby girl, via surrogate — has been revealing the family’s annual photo piece by piece — just like a holiday advent calendar — and kicked off the 25-day countdown on her website, app and social media.

This year’s long-awaited holiday card will be Saint’s first, as he was only a few weeks old when sister North and cousins Reign, Penelope Scotland, 5, and Mason Dash, 8 this month, starred in the 2015 photo wearing coordinating chic black outfits. (The family opted to not release a card in 2016.)

The Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card has become highly anticipated over the years. The reality stars have done everything from posing in glamorous gowns on the stairs in 2010 to testing out a 3D version in 2011 and even a chaotic carnival in 2013.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com