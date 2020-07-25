Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for His Recent Public Outbursts: 'I Know I Hurt You'

"Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," Kanye West wrote

Kanye West is apologizing to wife Kim Kardashian West for publicly sharing private details about their family.

On Saturday, the rapper, 43, shared an apology on Twitter, writing, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter."

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you," he continued. "Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

The artist's statement comes a week after he revealed personal details about their family at his first campaign rally, followed by days of alarming posts on his Twitter.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kim, 39, was "furious" with her husband after he revealed at the rally that the couple considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with their daughter North in 2012.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," the source said. "She is furious that he shared something so private."

Shortly after the rally, Kanye unleashed a series of tweets, including since-deleted claims about himself and his family. On Monday, he tweeted allegations that Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, had tried to "lock" him up. And on Tuesday, he claimed that he had been considering divorcing his wife.

The couple wed in 2014 and share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2½, and sons Saint, 4½, and Psalm, 14 months.

The mother of four released a statement about her husband's mental health on Wednesday, asking fans for "compassion" during this difficult time.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she began. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star called her husband "a brilliant but complicated person," noting how his experience has been shaped by the death of his mother Donda and his diagnosis.

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true," she wrote. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most."

An insider confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week that Kim and Kanye had been discussing a split prior to the rapper's latest string of controversial statements. One source told PEOPLE that the "divorce had been in the process for several weeks."

A second source with knowledge of the situation said, "There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over."

The source added that discussions of divorce have been "a long time coming."

The stars "were even attempting to figure out the most amicable and loving co-parenting situation," the source said. "But now Kanye has, well, he has gone down a different path. Both in terms of deciding to announce his presidential bid, and also in terms of how he is choosing to express himself and the things he is choosing to say."

"There have been multiple attempts to talk to him about the situation, but right now nothing is proving successful," the source said.