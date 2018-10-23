Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
How Marrying Kanye West Affected Kim Kardashian's Independence: 'You Have to Let It Go'

Karen Mizoguchi
October 22, 2018 11:56 PM

Kim Kardashian West thought of herself as a more independent woman before marrying Kanye West.

“I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 38, said during her appearance on the Alec Baldwin Show Sunday.

“I’ve always been so independent and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband that has their career and then have kids, your independence … you have to let it go,” Kardashian West said, adding, “I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye.”

The couple, who married in May 2014, shares three children: daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 8 months, as well as son Saint, who turns 3 on Dec. 5.

Kim Kardashian West and Alec Baldwin
“I let [Kanye] be who he wants to be. I let him have his own views and opinions, even if they’re different than mine,” Kardashian West told host Alec Baldwin.

As of late, the rapper, 41, has been outspoken about his support for President Donald Trump, and has been candid about his political views.

“I think it’s just having an open mind. I love to let my husband be who he is,” the KKW Beauty mogul said. “We definitely have conversations if I don’t understand something in private and talk about that.”

Kardashian West also recalled her early childhood when she was raised by late father Rob Kardashian Sr. and mother Kris Jenner, who was married to Bruce Jenner at the time.

“I grew up in a household where Bruce, my stepdad, had one political view and maybe my real father had a different political view, or my mom,” she said. “We would just always talk about it and be really open about it. It was always okay to have different views.”

West has never been afraid to speak about his political stance, both on record and off, as evident by his lyrics. Though her husband has incorporated politics in his career, Kardashian West revealed that she is more cautious.

“As far as when it comes to my business, to me it’s all very separate,” she told Baldwin.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Numerous sources recently told PEOPLE that West’s behavior takes a toll on his wife. But the mother of three does not shy away from making her feelings known to her husband.

“She lets him take the lead, and she never disagrees with him publicly,” one insider said. “She has decided that’s the right move, but she isn’t scared to share her disagreements with him behind closed doors… Don’t think that she’s afraid of him, because she’s not. She’s just managing him the best she can.”

In recent weeks, West gave a pro-Trump rant after appearing as the Saturday Night Live musical guest and called first for abolishing and then for amending the 13th Amendment. In addition, he spoke about his mental health, his fondness for the Make America Great Again hatHillary Clinton and the Kardashians during his lengthy conversation with the president when he visited the White House.

“Kim finds Kanye brilliant, so it makes her upset when he goes on these public rants and come across as someone who isn’t well. It’s stressful for her,” a separate source said.

