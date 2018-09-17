Kanye West Set to Perform on Saturday Night Live Premiere, Adam Driver to Host

Live from New York, it’s Kanye West!

The 44th season of Saturday Night Live will air starting Sept. 29, and the first host and musical guest have been selected. Girls actor Adam Driver will lead the show while musician and producer Kanye West, 41, will rap. This will be the second time hosting for Driver, 34, and West’s sixth time performing since 2005. The selections were announced on Monday with a tweet from the official SNL account.

When West last performed on the infamous stage in 2016, he allegedly had a tantrum. In an audio clip obtained by the New York Post‘s Page Six, West, reportedly yelled, “Don’t f— with me” after finding out that producers removed part of his set.

A source close to the rapper told PEOPLE at the time that he was not yelling at SNL staff, explaining: “This audio was secretly recorded while he was venting his frustration in a private moment with his team. He found out his stage design was changed and taken apart under the direction of the show’s lighting director without anyone’s approval.”

West will likely perform songs from his newest album, Ye, which dropped in June. It was his first full-length project since 2016’s Life of Pablo. Its seven tracks — featuring Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend and a surprise collab with Nicki Minaj – address everything from his mental health and drug addiction to Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal and wife Kim Kardashian West‘s reaction to his infamous declaration that slavery was a choice.

Kanye West and daughter Chicago Kanye West/Twitter

Earlier this month, West took on another big stage as the co-creative director of the Pornhub Awards held at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by adult film star Asa Akira.

Don C, Kanye West and Common ohnny Nunez/WireImage

West designed many of the ceremonial details, including the makeup and wardrobe styling (featuring unreleased Yeezy apparel!) for the show — set in 6918 — and the “bespoke erotica-inspired award statue,” according to a statement. Following the show, the “Gold Digger” rapper surprise-dropped a Yeezy x Pornhub collaboration — five sweatshirts honoring the night’s big winners Abella Danger, Mia Malkova, Lena Paul, Riley Reid and Kendra Sunderland.

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian West Garguibo/SplashNews.com

In addition to new merch, West also dropped a profanity-laden new song, “I Love It” featuring Lil Pump, along with a Spike Jonze-produced music video that also featured comedian Adele Givens.