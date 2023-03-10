Kane Brown Makes 'Lifelong' Dream Come True with 'Fire Country' Acting Debut — See the First Look!

Kane Brown is ready to make a lifelong dream come true!

Not only is the country star returning as co-host of the 2023 CMT Music Awards alongside Kelsea Ballerini on April 2, but Brown, 29, is also making his acting debut on the CBS series Fire Country.

"Acting has been a life-long dream of mine, and to make my debut on a hit series like Fire Country is such an honor," Brown told PEOPLE in a statement ahead of his appearance on the April 7 episode.

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the episode, showing Brown playing the character of Robin, an "enigmatic, modern-day train hopper" who helps injured train patients at the crash scene.

He adds that the character is someone who he is "excited for people to meet" and one that series star and creator Max Thieriot says the musician quickly stepped into.

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

"As soon as Kane stepped onto set, it felt like he had been a part of the Fire Country family from the beginning," shared Thieriot, 34, in a statement to PEOPLE. "I was really blown away by how natural and honest he is in each scene. To top it off, he's just a wonderful person - kind, excited to learn, and fun to be around… dude is the real deal!"

Brown shared that "the cast and crew were so welcoming and made me feel like family," while executive producer and showrunner Tia Napolitano added that the country singer will "light up the Fire Country screen for this episode."

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

The episode will appear just a few days after Brown assists in hosting country music's biggest night.

In addition to hosting, Kane will pull double duty as a performer, teaming up with his wife, Katelyn Brown, for the television world premiere performance of their multi-week #1 hit single, "Thank God."

Kane and Katelyn made history with "Thank God," becoming only the second married couple in country music to earn a #1 together with a duet.

Brown is also a nominee of the evening. He was nominated for three awards, including video of the year, male video of the year, and collaborative video of the year.

Fire Country airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.