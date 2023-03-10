Kane Brown Makes 'Lifelong' Dream Come True with 'Fire Country' Acting Debut — See the First Look!

"Acting has been a life-long dream of mine, and to make my debut on a hit series like Fire Country is such an honor," the country star shares with PEOPLE

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 11:00 AM
“Off the Rails” – The crews respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo, and multi-platinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic, modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 7 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Kane Brown and Max Thieriot. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Kane Brown is ready to make a lifelong dream come true!

Not only is the country star returning as co-host of the 2023 CMT Music Awards alongside Kelsea Ballerini on April 2, but Brown, 29, is also making his acting debut on the CBS series Fire Country.

"Acting has been a life-long dream of mine, and to make my debut on a hit series like Fire Country is such an honor," Brown told PEOPLE in a statement ahead of his appearance on the April 7 episode.

“Off the Rails” – The crews respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo, and multi-platinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic, modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 7 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Kane Brown and Max Thieriot. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the episode, showing Brown playing the character of Robin, an "enigmatic, modern-day train hopper" who helps injured train patients at the crash scene.

He adds that the character is someone who he is "excited for people to meet" and one that series star and creator Max Thieriot says the musician quickly stepped into.

“Off the Rails” – The crews respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo, and multi-platinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic, modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 7 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Kane Brown and Max Thieriot. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

"As soon as Kane stepped onto set, it felt like he had been a part of the Fire Country family from the beginning," shared Thieriot, 34, in a statement to PEOPLE. "I was really blown away by how natural and honest he is in each scene. To top it off, he's just a wonderful person - kind, excited to learn, and fun to be around… dude is the real deal!"

Brown shared that "the cast and crew were so welcoming and made me feel like family," while executive producer and showrunner Tia Napolitano added that the country singer will "light up the Fire Country screen for this episode."

“Off the Rails” – The crews respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo, and multi-platinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic, modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 7 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Kane Brown and Max Thieriot. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

The episode will appear just a few days after Brown assists in hosting country music's biggest night.

In addition to hosting, Kane will pull double duty as a performer, teaming up with his wife, Katelyn Brown, for the television world premiere performance of their multi-week #1 hit single, "Thank God."

Kane and Katelyn made history with "Thank God," becoming only the second married couple in country music to earn a #1 together with a duet.

Brown is also a nominee of the evening. He was nominated for three awards, including video of the year, male video of the year, and collaborative video of the year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fire Country airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Related Articles
Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
'90 Day' : Jen 'Questions' If She's on the 'Same Page' with Rishi After He Subjects Her to Housewife Training
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas Her 'Greatest Champion' on Rare Date Night Away from Daughter
Daisy Jones & The Six
'Daisy Jones & The Six' Sneak Peek! Daisy Breaks Through with Billy and Encourages Simone to Follow Her Heart
SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Austen Kroll -- (Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo); SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Taylor Ann Green -- (Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo)
'Southern Charm' 's Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green 'Thought About Dating' After They 'Made Out': Source
Wendi McLendon-Covey attends the 2023 Writers Guild Awards West Coast Ceremony at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Wendi McLendon-Covey Reflects on 'The Goldbergs' ' 'Heartwarming' Run Ahead of Series Finale
Midori Francis Says It Was 'Awesome' to Be Part of Ellen Pompeo's 'Closing Chapter' on Grey's Anatomy
Midori Francis Says It Was 'Awesome' to Be Part of Ellen Pompeo's 'Closing Chapter' on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Chyler Leigh singing in Hallmark Channel's The Way Home
Chyler Leigh Sings — and Slays! — Alanis Morissette in Exclusive Clip from Hallmark's 'The Way Home'
You's Tati Gabrielle Says Penn Badgley Morphed into 'a Whole New Person' on Set During Tense Marienne Scenes
'You' 's Tati Gabrielle Says Penn Badgley Morphed into 'a Whole New Person' on Set During Tense Marienne Scenes
L-R: Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount +, 2022. Photo Credit: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Debuts New Music Video for Cover of Frankie Valli's Iconic Song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xxg4DHDEJ7M&ab_channel=LIVEKellyandRyan Credit to Live with Kelly and Ryan
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Take Flight in 'Top Gun' Spoof for 'Live' After Oscar Show — Watch
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Reveals Status of Tom Sandoval Relationship: 'I Care About Tom' but 'I Need Time to Heal'
Glen Powell Reveals He Auditions to Play Friday Night Lights' Tim Riggins
Glen Powell Reveals He Auditioned to Play 'Friday Night Lights' ' Tim Riggins
Married at First Sight's Mack Says Dom Divorce 'Really Sucked' but He's 'Absolutely' Open to Reconciliation
'Married at First Sight' 's Mack Says Dom Divorce 'Really Sucked' but He's 'Absolutely' Open to Reconciliation
Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones); Scotty (Andrew Chappelle); Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman)
'Blindspotting' Season 2 Trailer: Ashley Insists She's 'OK' as Those Around Her Think She's About to 'Lose It'
Love Is Blind's Season 4
'Love Is Blind' 's Season 4 Singles Face Fears and Family Doubt: 'Romeo & Juliet Didn't Work for a Reason'
MAFS' Chris Says It's Not Right Time to Say L Word — but Wife Wants Him to Say It First
'MAFS' : Nicole Wants Chris to Say 'I Love You' First — but He Doesn't Think 'It Feels Right' Yet