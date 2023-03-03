Kandi Burruss Says She Was 'Very Surprised' 'RHOA' Costar Drew Sidora Filed for Divorce from Ralph Pittman

Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman filed for divorce on Monday after nearly nine years of marriage

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 03:02 PM
Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Ralph Pittman
Photo: Andrew J Cunningham/Getty, Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Kandi Burruss admits she didn't see Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's divorce coming.

At the SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B junket on Thursday, Burruss exclusively told PEOPLE that she was "very surprised" by the divorce news after spending time with Sidora at a recent Real Housewives of Atlanta photo shoot.

Burruss, 46, said she was "shocked" because her RHOA costar "didn't say anything" about the divorce only one day before it was announced.

"I'm praying for Drew, I'm praying for Ralph and the kids. I hope they can figure it out," she added. "But obviously I've been around them a lot for the last couple of months."

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

The television personality then recalled spending time with the former couple and her husband Todd Tucker.

"She's in a film that my husband and I have produced recently and Ralph was coming the whole time and they even spent Ralph's birthday — which is the end of January — at The Piano Lesson in New York with us," she shared. "So I was like, when did it fall apart? I have no clue. I don't know."

Sidora and Pittman announced the end of their nearly nine-year marriage on Wednesday.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOA Star Drew Sidora's Husband Ralph Pittman Files for Divorce After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage

"Love is a beautiful thing," Pittman, 37, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Sidora, 37, said: "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love."

"Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly," she added. "In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."

RHOA Stars Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Split
Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman. Mindy Small/Getty

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pittman's petition for divorce was filed in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Monday. PEOPLE also obtained documents that confirm Sidora lodged her own divorce petition an hour before Pittman.

Though documents from Pittman request joint legal and physical custody of their children, Sidora's petition notes that "there is no chance or hope of reconciliation" between the spouses. She wants joint legal but temporary and permanent primary physical custody.

The Step Up actress submitted an amended divorce filing on Wednesday with an explosive set of allegations against Pittman, claiming he's a "serial cheater and adulterer" who abused her mentally and financially. And at one point, he allegedly got "physically aggressive" with her.

Sidora and Pittman wed in August 2014. They later welcomed son Machai in June 2015 and daughter Aniya in February 2018. The That's So Raven alum also has an 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed in full on Peacock and SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B premieres Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Makenna Quesenberry and Garrett Miller Wedding
'Siesta Key' Stars Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry Get Married in Romantic Sunset Wedding
AT&T Celebrates the Launch of DIRECTV NOW
Randy Fenoli Looks Back on 22 Seasons of 'Say Yes to the Dress' : 'What a Roller Coaster of a Ride'
Isaiah Washington
'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Isaiah Washington Announces Acting Retirement: 'The Useful Idiots Have Won'
Boris Kodjoe Nicole Ari Parker
Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe Recall Their 2005 'Storybook' German Wedding in 900-Year-Old Church
Delroy Lindo and Kerry Washington at the premiere of "UnPrisoned" held on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kerry Washington Campaigned for Delroy Lindo to Join 'UnPrisoned' Because He's 'One of My Heroes'
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva Walks Out on 'Manipulating' Ex Georgi After His Attempt to Win Her Back: 'I Feel Betrayed'
Milo Ventimiglia
Uncle Milo Ventimiglia Loves to 'Spoil' His Nieces and Nephews: 'They Are Constantly Inspiring'
Mahmoud El Sherbiny
'90 Day' 's Nicole Regrets Forcing Mahmoud to Introduce Her to His Friends: 'I Need to Leave'
Steve Howey, Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire, Joanna Garcia, Mitch Holeman, Christopher Rich and Scarlett Pomers from the cast of "Reba" attend a celebration of the show's 100th episode December 12, 2005 in Culver City, California.
Find Out Which of Reba McEntire's Costars Says He 'Would Do Anything' for a 'Reba' Revival
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Maksim Chmerkovskiy attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: Actress Sherri Shepherd attends the "Act Your Age" New York series premiere at Crosby Hotel on March 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bounce/MGM)
Sherri Shepherd Recalls How Maksim Chmerkovskiy Paid for Her Dance Classes amid Divorce from Lamar Sally
ashley-hebert
'Bachelorette' Alum Ashley Hebert Faced 'Mind-Blowing' Hate from Men Online After Announcing Her Divorce
Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi attend Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening
Adam Demos Shares Why He Loves Girlfriend and 'Sex/Life' Costar Sarah Shahi: 'She's a Goddess'
1265632 Impractical Jokers S10 - JM John Mayer records with the Impractical Jokers.
See John Mayer Embrace His Inner Donkey While Crooning About Margaritas in His 'Impractical Jokers' Debut
brandi glanville, Reza Farahan
Brandi Glanville Has Her Own 'Traitors' Reunion with Reza Farahan After Missing Peacock Taping
Riverdale -- “Chapter One Hundred and Nineteen: SKIP, HOP AND THUMP” -- Image Number: RVD702a_BTS_0335r -- Pictured (L - R): Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
'Riverdale' Gang Is Stuck in the '50s — and Back in High School — in First Season 7 Trailer
BROOKLYN, ZACH SHALLCROSS
'The Bachelor' : Zach Wonders If He's Worthy to 'Be in That House' amid Hometown Discussion with Brooklyn