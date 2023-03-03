Kandi Burruss Says She Was 'Very Surprised' 'RHOA' Costar Drew Sidora Filed for Divorce from Ralph Pittman

Kandi Burruss admits she didn't see Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's divorce coming.

At the SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B junket on Thursday, Burruss exclusively told PEOPLE that she was "very surprised" by the divorce news after spending time with Sidora at a recent Real Housewives of Atlanta photo shoot.

Burruss, 46, said she was "shocked" because her RHOA costar "didn't say anything" about the divorce only one day before it was announced.

"I'm praying for Drew, I'm praying for Ralph and the kids. I hope they can figure it out," she added. "But obviously I've been around them a lot for the last couple of months."

Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

The television personality then recalled spending time with the former couple and her husband Todd Tucker.

"She's in a film that my husband and I have produced recently and Ralph was coming the whole time and they even spent Ralph's birthday — which is the end of January — at The Piano Lesson in New York with us," she shared. "So I was like, when did it fall apart? I have no clue. I don't know."

Sidora and Pittman announced the end of their nearly nine-year marriage on Wednesday.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOA Star Drew Sidora's Husband Ralph Pittman Files for Divorce After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage

"Love is a beautiful thing," Pittman, 37, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Sidora, 37, said: "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love."

"Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly," she added. "In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman. Mindy Small/Getty

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pittman's petition for divorce was filed in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Monday. PEOPLE also obtained documents that confirm Sidora lodged her own divorce petition an hour before Pittman.

Though documents from Pittman request joint legal and physical custody of their children, Sidora's petition notes that "there is no chance or hope of reconciliation" between the spouses. She wants joint legal but temporary and permanent primary physical custody.

The Step Up actress submitted an amended divorce filing on Wednesday with an explosive set of allegations against Pittman, claiming he's a "serial cheater and adulterer" who abused her mentally and financially. And at one point, he allegedly got "physically aggressive" with her.

Sidora and Pittman wed in August 2014. They later welcomed son Machai in June 2015 and daughter Aniya in February 2018. The That's So Raven alum also has an 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed in full on Peacock and SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B premieres Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET on Bravo.