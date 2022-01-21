Kandi & The Gang premieres on Bravo on Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET

Kandi Burruss Serves Drama Alongside Family and OLG Restuarant Staff in New Show Kandi & The Gang

Kandi Burruss is getting another Bravo spinoff!

On Friday, the television network announced that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, is set to star in another companion series, which will follow her family and the staff at her Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant.

Officially titled Kandi & The Gang, the series will follow Burruss, husband Todd Tucker and the staff of OLG "as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives," according to a press release.

"After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don't perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they're ready for it or not," the release continues.

Some of the OLG staff members that will be featured on the forthcoming series include the original members of the OLG — Mama Joyce Jones, Aunt Nora Wilcox and Aunt Bertha Jones — as well as Burruss' right-hand man DonJuan Clark, among others.

Alongside the news of the show, Bravo also released a trailer for the show, which teases all the drama that will be seen when the series begins to air in March.

"Four years ago, my husband Todd and I started a family restaurant called Old Lady Gang. OLG was a hit," Burruss says in the trailer.

"But now it's dysfunctional. Between your family and some of that staff, those people are crazy in there," adds Tucker, 48.

The trailer then shows various scenes featuring many of the series' stars, hinting at relationships between staff members, as well as high levels of drama.