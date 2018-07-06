Kandi Burruss is getting candid.

The 42-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star is making waves with her new Bravo talk show, Kandi Koated Nights, which features Burruss hosting discussions about relationships, dating and sex with a rotating panel of experts and celebrities. Recently, Burruss stopped by PEOPLE Now, where she gave her candid opinion about a few A-list Hollywood couples.

While talking about rappers Cardi B and Offset, who recently revealed that they wed in secret, Burruss was supportive of the couple.

“It seems like they’re really in love,” Burruss said. “Some people, I think they just do it for [Instagram], but [Cardi B and Offset] are truly in love in my eyes.”

However, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s whirlwind engagement — after only a few weeks of dating — left Burruss skeptical.

“Yeah girl, you’re young, and that might have been stupid,” she said, also adding that “it’s so hard in this entertainment world to jump into something so quickly.”

Burruss also commented on Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship, which came under fire in recent months after Thompson was reported to have cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson.

Since news of the cheating scandal broke, Kardashian has chosen to stay together with Thompson. And Burruss, who said she “love[s] Khloé,” understood the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s reasoning.

“Some people mess up one time. But after that one? You’re not gonna keep embarrassing me, you’re not gonna yo-yo my feelings,” she said. “That’s just disrespectful!”

—With HELEN MURPHY