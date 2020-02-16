Kandi Burruss Speaks Out After Shooting at Her Restaurant: 'My Family and I Are Truly Saddened'

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kandi Burruss is breaking her silence on the shooting that injured three people at her Old Lady Gang restaurant in East Point, Georgia, on Friday.

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, said in a statement on Instagram.

“Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved,” Burruss said.

Three people, who are expected to survive their injuries, were shot at the restaurant after a man walked in and opened fire. The shooter targeted a man inside the eatery and also shot two bystanders, police told WSB-TV 2.

“As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values,” Burruss continued in her statement. “We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible.”

The OLG restaurant, which Burruss owns with her husband Todd Tucker, shared the same statement on Instagram.

The East Point Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Burruss and Tucker founded the restaurant in 2016, and it now has three locations in Georgia. The eatery was awarded OpenTable’s Diner’s Choice Award in 2018, and is also on the Taste of Soul Atlanta’s list of 25 Best Soul Food Restaurants.