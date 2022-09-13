Kandi Burruss Says Her Cousin Is 'Healing' After Being Shot in the Arm at Her Atlanta Restaurant

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also noted that her cousin Melvin Jones was "getting through it" and that "[the bullet] didn't hit anything that won't heal"

Published on September 13, 2022 05:49 PM
Kandi Burruss
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Kandi Burruss is giving an update on her cousin Melvin Jones' recovery journey.

Earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's relative was involved in an altercation with a co-worker at Blaze Steak & Seafood in Atlanta, which is the restaurant that Burruss owns with husband Todd Tucker. During the altercation, investigators believe Jones' colleague shot him in the arm.

Addressing the situation on Ooh Ladies First Panel, Burruss said that Jones is doing better and healing.

"He's doing fine. He's getting through it," said Burruss, 46. "So since he's okay, I'm okay. If he wouldn't have been okay, I wouldn't have been okay, you know what I mean?"

"Obviously, he's uncomfortable. But [the bullet] didn't hit anything that won't heal," she continued. "He's at home, he's healing. He's fine. I mean, he's not fine but he's [okay]."

The victim and assailant's identities weren't disclosed when news of the incident broke, but WAGA-TV reported that the shooter allegedly fled the scene while Jones was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One day after the attack, Blaze Steak & Seafood announced on its official Instagram page that it was closing on Sept. 8 for staff training.

"Blaze will be closed today for a system update and staff training. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. We will reopen Friday, September 9th at 1 PM," the caption read.

Burruss' cousin is a chef at Blaze Steak & Seafood and culinary manager at Old Lady Gang.

In the wake of the incident, Jones shared photos of his injuries on social media, according to screenshots from The Neighborhood Talk. He also posted a brief statement, referencing his grandmother Bertha. "Still here because granny be praying for me," he reportedly wrote.

Blaze Steak & Seafood opened in 2020. Its name is inspired by the name of Burruss and Tucker's 2-year-old daughter, Blaze.

"I live in Southwest Atlanta and always asked why we don't have certain restaurants in our area (Black Area)," Tucker wrote on Instagram in August 2020, sharing a photo of the restaurant. "But I'm not asking any more! I will build what we want and what we need in our communities! They better not let me figure out how to build my own grocery store!"

