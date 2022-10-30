Kandi Burruss Says 'Communication' Is Secret to Marriage to Todd Tucker: 'He's My Teammate in Life' 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently celebrated eight years of marriage with Todd Tucker

By
and
Published on October 30, 2022 01:57 PM
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker at Ebony Power 100 held at Milk Studios on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Teamwork makes the dream work for Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple has been married for over eight years, and Burruss, 46, says the secret to their happy marriage is simple: "Just great communication and having fun together."

"We have a real understanding of each other," she told PEOPLE at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

They met on the set of Real Housewives in 2011, where Tucker, 48, was a producer, and since then, the two have gone on to work together on a variety of other projects. A soul food restaurant chain in Georgia, a trucking company, and, most recently, a Bravo series about their family and the restaurant business, are just a few of their collaborations.

Working so closely together may not work for everyone, as Burruss acknowledges, but for her and Tucker, it works because they "keep each other motivated."

"He pushes me in a way that I can't say I had never experienced before being with him," she says. "I really feel like he's my teammate in life."

A key part of that teamwork lies in their unwavering support of each other, she says. It helps, too, that their career ambitions are quite aligned. "We have intertwined our wants and desires," Burruss says. "We have all these dreams, and sometimes, I'll be all out of the box, but he'll still be like, 'Okay babe, let's do it.'"

The Real Housewives star says she sees "a lot of women who end up putting their wants and desires to the side to support who they're with" — but with Tucker, that's never been the case.

"I think that's what makes it work because sometimes I feel like, especially when you are a woman who has dreams and goals, you don't always meet a man who is going to support your dreams and goals and keep pushing you," she told PEOPLE.

After meeting on Real Housewives, Burruss and Tucker were engaged two years later. They wed in 2014, and have since welcomed two children: son Ace, 6, and daughter Blaze, 2. Both have children from previous relationships: Burruss' daughter Riley, 20, and Tucker's daughter Kaela, 26.

Burruss first rose to fame in 1992 as part of the girl group Xscape. She went on to win a Grammy Award for her contribution to TLC's hit "No Scrubs," which was awarded Best R&B Song in 2000.

Outside of Bravo series' and spinoffs, she's also expanded to scripted roles, like The Chi, and even became the first-ever female winner of The Masked Singer in 2020.

