RHOA: Kandi Burruss Reveals What Annoys Her Most About Each of Her Castmates

Kandi Burruss is spilling the tea on her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates.

While appearing virtually as a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday, the 44-year-old reality star took part in a segment titled "What Makes You Feel Crabby Cakes," where she dished about her fellow RHOA costars' most annoying traits.

When first asked by host Andy Cohen what irks her about Porsha Williams, Burruss said that she would get annoyed every time Williams, 39, said, "Blame it on the Henny."

"I don't want to hear you blaming anything else on ... alcohol — no," she said. "That's a wrap."

The singer and music producer then said that Kenya Moore calling her "off the show" about Burruss not having her back on the Bravo series was one incident that annoyed her.

"We can't debate everything that happens on this show, it's not going to work. We can't talk about this stuff no more, it's done," Buruss said of Moore, 50.

Cynthia Bailey escaped Burruss' list of annoyances, telling Cohen that she couldn't think of anything that irritates her about the newly married reality star, before revealing that hearing about newcomer Drew Sidora's "heel or Achilles ankle injury" is what annoyed her most about The Game actress, 35.

And as for Marlo Hampton? Burruss explained that she was "she was super sensitive this season."

"She got upset a lot," the OLG restaurateur continued. "I mean, y'all haven't seen some of that stuff yet — and I don't know how much [Bravo] is going to show — but especially like when we went to New Orleans and different things, she got ... sensitive about a lot of things this year."

Wrapping up the segment, Cohen, 52, then asked Burruss about her thoughts on new addition LaToya Ali.

"I'm mad at LaToya right now because she was supposed to come meet up with me three times and stood me up three times," Burruss explained. "Like, literally [saying], 'Oh, I'm on my way' and then ... you don't hear from her."