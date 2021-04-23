RHOA's Kandi Burruss on Drama with Castmate Porsha Williams: 'I Don't Really Know Where I Stand'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, who have had their ups and downs in the past,

After some of the drama went down on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss still isn't sure where her relationship stands with castmate Porsha Williams.

In a chat with host Janine Rubenstein on Thursday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Burruss, 44, says "there were a lot of disagreements" during the recently wrapped 13th season, some of which they will discuss in the first part of the three-part reunion Sunday.

"Everybody knows [about] the whole, 'Was there a threesome or was there not a threesome in the house when we were on the trip?' " she says, referring to Cynthia Bailey's dungeon-themed bachelorette party and the surrounding speculation about one or more of the cast members sleeping with the exotic dancer Burruss hired for the occasion.

During the reunion, they also "talk about a lot of that drama between Porsha" and Kenya Moore, Burruss adds of their castmate who made the allegation during a February episode that "someone screwed the stripper" — namely, Williams, 39.

As for her own relationship with Williams, with whom she has had plenty of ups and downs in the past, Burrus admitted, "I don't really know where I stand with Porsha right now."

"I have no idea ... we were doing okay. And then obviously the whole dungeon conversation at the reunion was a little weird [and] awkward, but it seemed cool," said the singer.

"And then there was some article that came out the other day. So now I don't know how she's feeling about that," Burruss continues. "It was talking about scenes they didn't end up putting in the show [and] that she didn't really want to be a part of the show, and it was just a whole bunch of mess."

But "at the end of the day," Burruss doesn't "really have a problem" with Williams, 39, she tells Rubenstein.

"We had to discuss things that happened. And sometimes that can make it uncomfortable between us," she says. "Obviously I don't really bite my tongue that much. I tried not to put people on blast or whatever, but it's weird when you're on a show and you're expected to talk about those things. So it just always makes the relationship awkward."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 reunion kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.