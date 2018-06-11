RHOA Star Kandi Burruss Is Bringing Her 'Sexy Talk Show' Kandi Koated Nights to Bravo

Kandi Burruss is bringing her acclaimed talk show to Bravo.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, will be back on the network Sundays starting in July with Kandi Koated Nights — a candid half-hour chat program that gathers friends and celebrity guests together to discuss salacious topics surrounding sex, relationships, dating, and pop culture.

As fans of the singer may remember, Kandi Koated Nights originally debuted as a web series in 2011 and has gained a loyal following online since. It’s even been featured on past episodes of RHOA, too.

“I am so excited to have partnered with Bravo to bring my favorite sexy talk show to TV screens,” Burruss, who will executive produce and host the show, told PEOPLE. “We are going to have so much fun keeping it real, taking a deep dive into all things sex, relationships and pop culture!”

Added Burruss’ husband (and co-executive producer) Todd Tucker: “Nobody is more direct about the bedroom than my wife, the queen, Kandi Burruss. America is not ready for what is coming. Buckle up.”

Kandi Koated Nights will also feature personalities Yamaneika Saunders, Nikki Nicole, and The DJ AOne, as well as a variety of weekly topical experts — all of whom will dish on the theme of each episode.

Following each episode, the steamy conversation will spill over online with a live aftershow on BravoTV.com called, fittingly, Kandi Koated Nightcap.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen production company Embassy Row will also executive produce.

This will be the sixth Bravo series Burruss has led since she first appeared on the network in 2009.

In addition to RHOA, she starred on spin-offs The Kandi Factory (2012), Kandi’s Wedding (2014), and Kandi’s Ski Trip (2015) as well as Xscape: Still Kickin’ It — which followed Burruss and the fellow members of her ’90s R&B supergroup as they reunited for their first performance in nearly 15 years.

Burruss and Tucker married in 2014. They reside in Atlanta with their daughters — Kaela Tucker, 21, and Riley Burrs, 15, — and their 2-year-old son, Ace Wells.

Kandi Koated Nights premieres July 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.