Kandi Burruss' Advice on Overcoming Imposter Syndrome: 'Get Out of Your Brain That You Can't Get There'

Kandi Burruss is opening up about the helpful tips she has for up-and-coming entertainers.

The Xscape singer, 45, attended CultureCon Atlanta this May as a headliner at the conference, and spoke about her journey starting out and growing into the multi-hyphenate she is today in entertainment. During her time at the event, Burruss chatted with PEOPLE about the advice she has for people who could be battling imposter syndrome in their careers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her first piece of wisdom for creatives is to "get out of your brain that you can't get there" when looking at people one admires in their field. "You have to see yourself in those same positions," Burruss told PEOPLE at the event. "Know that it may take time to get there, but you will get there."

The entertainer and businesswoman mentioned that she even looks back at the career paths of those she has looked up to in different industries for inspiration. From there, she observes what they have done in their careers and sees how she can emulate some of their steps. "Add some of your own spice to it, and then eventually things can open up," she added.

Kandi Burruss onstage at the 2022 CultureCon Atlanta Kandi Burruss speaks at CultureCon Atlanta 2022 | Credit: Courtesy CultureCon

When reflecting on how her 16-year-old self would feel about where she is in her life, Burruss said she'd say that everything she prayed for would come true.

"Sometimes it's unbelievable to me that the power of your mind, the power of your words, is really true," she said. "Those things will take you far in life, as long as you truly believe that this is what you're supposed to be doing, this is where you're supposed to be. Don't allow people to discourage you."

Burruss shared with the room of creatives at CultureCon Atlanta during her on-stage "Creative Genius" discussion that she also felt confident that she could turn her talents as a singer into a career at an early age because of her support system. She said that her mom instilled in her when she was young that the impossible could happen. She also credited writing down her dreams to help bring them to life.

"I think at the time, when our group first got together, TLC, LaFace Records had blown up," she recalled. Even though some groups and record labels like these were in their early stages, she had the belief that if she and her Xscape groupmates got a deal, then they were going to make it in entertainment.

"I was like, '[we] just need [the] right person to hear us and it's going to come together and we're going to blow up just like these other people are doing it,'" she said. "I definitely believe you can speak things into existence for yourself."