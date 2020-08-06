Kandi Burruss Hires Dancers to Perform in Glass Boxes for Her Husband's Birthday amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"When you want to have dancers, but you want to have it COVID-free," the reality star said on her Instagram Stories

Kandi Burruss is taking social distancing to the next level amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For her husband Todd Tucker's birthday party on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, made sure guests stayed six feet away from the entertainment by hiring dancers to perform behind clear partitions.

In footage shared by Burruss on her Instagram Stories, one woman dances inside a transparent box built on a platform next to a DJ booth. As Burruss pans the camera, another performer can be seen dancing in a separate enclosure.

"When you want to have dancers, but you want to have it COVID-free," she says in the clip.

On Wednesday, the "Haven't Loved Right" singer also shared photos of herself with Tucker from the party. In an Instagram slideshow, Burruss wears a face mask reading "It's Not Me" as she sweetly embraces her husband.

"The birthday boy had a great time last night! 🥳" she captioned the shots.

Burruss added in another post featuring pictures of partygoers wearing protective face masks, "So much fun with the crew! 🥳🎉."

In addition to the party, Burruss also filmed a video message to honor Tucker on his special day.

She shared the tribute on her Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday babe!!!! I love you so much @todd167! You get better every year & Im enjoying every minute of growing with you. You’re a genius babe! You keep life interesting with all of your bright ideas & you make my heart smile. Enjoy your day my love!"

The footage featured photos of the couple throughout the years, as well as a personalized message from Burruss in which she addressed Tucker as "my love, my bae, my everything, my partner in crime."

"I just want to say it's crazy how many birthdays we've been together and celebrated together thus far, but now we're celebrating it in quarantine — or in the midst of all of that stuff," she said. "Through it all, I'm glad I have you. I'm glad I have our family and I know no matter what is happening in the world, I am blessed to have you as my husband."

Burruss added, "I hope that this is one of the happiest birthdays even though we're not able to travel as much and do all the stuff that we normally do. I hope it's just as much fun."