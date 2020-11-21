"I’m so excited to start this journey with you," Kam Williams wrote on Instagram

Challenge Stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Moving in Together in New Houston Home

The Challenge stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are heading to Texas!

The couple shared the news of their move on Instagram Friday with photos of themselves in matching Houston Rockets jerseys.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It’s official, we’re moving to Houston ✈️ !" wrote Williams in her caption, adding that she and Garrett signed a lease for a new place in the city and will move into together in two weeks.

"I’m so excited to start this journey with you, especially since it’s something new for the both of us," she wrote. "I didn’t know my life would’ve changed like this when I met you 4 years ago & I’m happy that it did 🥰❤️. 🥂 to us and our new life."

Commenting on their matching outfits, Williams added that it was all Garrett's idea.

"(By the way... Lee took complete creative control with our matching outfits today because he said I take control with everything else 😂 I think he did pretty good, it’s cute)," she said.

Image zoom Leroy Garrett, Kam Williams | Credit: Kam Williams/instagram

In a post of his own, Garrett said that while he never imagined leaving Las Vegas, where he has lived for nearly a decade, his love for Williams inspired the move.

"Babe we did it 🙌🏽," the barber wrote in his post. "It’s official we’re moving to Houston 👫🏽"

"It’s so crazy, I’ve never pictured myself moving out of the city Las Vegas, where I’ve lived for the last 9yrs. But I guess when you find love, anything is possible," he continued. "You’ve been one of my greatest blessing in my life. That’s why I’m beyond ready to start a new life with you. 🥂 to our Journey #BlackLove 🖤."

On Williams' Instagram Stories, she and Garrett walk down a Houston street, sharing their excitement.

"It is official, Houston, here we come," Garrett said, holding the camera as Williams walked along beside him. "We already here, actually."

"Vegas, I love you, but I'm in a new city with my boo thang. With my girl," he added. "Big year. 2020 has been an amazing year."

The pair celebrated their anniversary in August.

At the time, Garrett wrote on Instagram, "🗣365 days in ... giving thanks to our Father God for the blessing! Without him we’re nothing! Let’s keep going. Happy Anniversary babe 🥳😘"