Kaley Cuoco's Split from Karl Cook Was 'Pretty Shocking' to Friends: Source

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced on Friday that they are going in "opposite directions" after three years of marriage

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook's split was a shock to some in their social circle.

The Flight Attendant star, 35, and Cook, 30, announced on Friday in a joint statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE that they would be going in "opposite directions."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE Saturday the couple seemed great when they last saw them at the beginning of summer and that there was no indication they were going to break up.

"In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Carl. They were affectionate and seemed great," says the source.

They add, "The split seems very sudden. It's pretty shocking."

In a statement to PEOPLE, the couple — who tied the knot on June 30, 2018 — said, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," Cuoco and Cook continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Split: 'Our Current Paths Have Taken Us in Opposite Directions'

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," the statement concluded.

Cuoco, an avid equestrian, started dating Cook, also an equestrian, in 2016. They got engaged on her birthday in November 2017.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The following summer, they got married in a ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego, California, with close friends and family in attendance.

In June, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in sweet tributes shared to Instagram.

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met," the Big Bang Theory alum captioned an old photo of the two. "2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!"