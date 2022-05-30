Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet are close both on and off of the screen

Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet Sweetly Tear Up Watching Themselves Play BFFs in The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet's friendship is too cute for words.

Over the weekend, the Big Bang Theory alum shared a video of the pair watching themselves in The Flight Attendant's second season finale, which aired last Thursday. Both Cuoco, 36, and Mamet, 34, teared up seeing their characters' onscreen friendship — even squealing, at one point.

"Are you crying?" Cuoco asked as Mamet replied, "I'm crying!"

"Me too," Cuoco added.

Copying their characters in the scene they had just viewed, the duo adorably tapped each other's noses.

"When you're best friends IRL, and crying watching yourself play best friends on TV #boop ❣️❣️," Cuoco wrote beside her post, which Mamet also shared with the exact same caption.

Cuoco and Mamet play best friends Cassie Bowden and Annie Mouradian on the acclaimed HBO Max dramedy. While working on the series, the two actresses were able to develop a close bond offscreen as well.

"She basically lived with me the last few months of shooting, we just moved in together, and I don't think I would've gotten to work some days without her," Cuoco said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April. "I never thought I had to depend on anyone like that before and I really depended on her. She helped me through so much."

Cuoco also shared how Mamet visited set on days she wasn't even scheduled to shoot just to support her castmate.

"She would come to work on days she didn't have to be there and come and have lunch with me," she continued. "I'm like 'You have your day off today' and she's like 'I'm coming in,' cause she heard I was having a rough time, and she would sit in my trailer."