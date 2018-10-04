The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Will Play DC Comics Villain Harley Quinn!

The Big Bang Theory may be ending, but Kaley Cuoco already has another job lined up.

Cuoco will lend her voice to DC and Warner Bros. villain Harley Quinn in an upcoming adult animated series — appropriately titled Harley Quinn.

The actress announced the news Wednesday during the Titans world premiere event at New York Comic-Con. Along with voicing the titular character, Cuoco will serve as an executive producer on the show.

Harley Quinn appears as the Joker’s girlfriend in the Batman universe. And while she and the criminal clown are the perfect evil pair, she often breaks away from her man to wreak havoc of her own.

“I’ve always loved animation. I did it years ago, and I haven’t been in the animation world in a while,” Cuoco told Entertainment Weekly. “[Harley Quinn] is so edgy, it’s obviously a very adult comedy, and with such a world-renowned character, it’s been a blast to record.”

According to Cuoco, the series begins with Quinn breaking up with the Joker after he betrays her.

“She just doesn’t want to be Joker’s girlfriend anymore,” Cuoco said. “She wants to lead the pack, which I find very appropriate for this kind of day and age and vibe that we’re in.”

Cuoco joins the already star-studded cast, which includes Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Natalie Morales and Tony Hale.

Harley Quinn is expected debut in 2019.