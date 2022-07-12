Tom Pelphrey Calls Kaley Cuoco His 'Favorite Actress' as They Both Celebrate Emmy Nominations

The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, while Tom Pelphrey was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role in Ozark

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey both received Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning — and were thrilled to champion each other's success.

Ozark actor Pelphrey, 39, uploaded a video of Cuoco, 36, finding out she was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant. The clip shows Cuoco covering her face with her hands when her name is announced.

"Yes, baby!" Pelphrey responds, and pulls a crying Cuoco into a hug.

"ALSO… CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!!" he captioned the video. "Such beautiful, brave work. Beyond grateful to share this with you today… ♥️🙏♥️"

Cuoco responded to the nomination in her own Instagram post. "There are no words … thank you @televisionacad for this honor that I do not take lightly .. thank you to my entire flight crew @flightattendantonmax for the flight of a lifetime ✈️" she wrote.

The Big Bang Theory alum's post went on to honor Pelphrey. "And to share this moment with my ♥️ @tommypelphrey with his own deserved nomination… what a moment and we are so grateful ❤️‍🔥💥"

Pelphrey was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Ben Davis on Netflix's Ozark. He expressed his excitement for the honor in an Instagram post.

"Wow. Thank you @televisionacad for the Emmy nomination. What an awesome, happy surprise," he wrote. "I'm honored. I'm continually and forever grateful for Ozark and everyone involved- especially my guardian angel @itsmelauralinney. Thank you to the great @alexaleaf for believing in me always.

"Thank you to Netflix for giving me so many great opportunities. Congratulations to everyone nominated for their work on the show. I'm so proud I got to be a part of it."

Cuoco commented: "You're 🔥baby."

Pelphrey has been romantically linked to Cuoco since May — when Cuoco shared Polaroids of their relationship. "Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,' " Cuoco captioned the series of snaps.

Cuoco was previously married to Karl Cook, though the pair filed for divorce in September. She told Glamour in April she has no plans to walk down the aisle again.