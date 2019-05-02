Kaley Cuoco Is 'Thrilled' with Penny's Ending on The Big Bang Theory: 'It's Just Beautiful'

Saying goodbye to Penny on The Big Bang Theory after 12 seasons isn’t easy for Kaley Cuoco, but there is some comfort in knowing her character has a “beautiful” send-off.

“I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning,” Cuoco, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, during the cast’s handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

While she didn’t touch on details of Cheesecake Factory waitress-turned-actress-turned-pharmaceutical-sales-rep Penny, (Do she and Leonard [Johnny Galecki] decide to have children after all? Do they make a big move out of Pasadena, away from their five best friends?), Cuoco did tease that all the characters will leave behind a “legacy.”

“There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful,” she added. “And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that’s what is so special about it. It’s really touching.”

“This has been a stress for months [for] us actors, and the writers: ‘How’s this gonna end?’ ” the actress said of their thoughts leading up to the emotional final table read. “This is my legacy of this character, on and on.”

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki on The Big Bang Theory Michael Yarish/CBS

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The cast has been open about all the tears that have flowed over the past few weeks, from their final table read of the episode to filming the finale this past Tuesday night.

“I might be cried out, if that’s possible,” Cuoco joked to ET, describing the last couple of days as an “unbelievable” experience with “a lot of tissues” to boot.

“It started with reading that initial script, and then last night shooting it in front of the audience and this morning with the hands at Mann’s Chinese [Theatre],” she shared. “It’s just been a beautiful tribute to our show…. I just feel so grateful. It’s been a gift — a gift of 12 years.”

Image zoom Cast and crew of The Big Bang Theory

Cuoco calls the series’ “touching” final episode “the most beautiful finale I have ever seen,” promising that audiences are “gonna cry, but in the sweetest way.”

And it’s possible we haven’t seen the last of Penny — Cuoco revealed that she would possibly consider a spin-off or revival under one big condition.

“The only person I would say yes to is Chuck Lorre,” she said of the show’s creator and executive producer. “So, if Chuck came and said, ‘Let’s do it,’ I’d say yes. Other than that, I don’t see a spin-off for myself. But I don’t like to say no to Chuck. So if he wanted it, I’m in!”

The Big Bang Theory‘s two-part series finale airs May 16 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.