Kaley Cuoco Says It Was 'Love at First Sight' with Tom Pelphrey: 'Angels Started Singing'

Kaley Cuoco recounted meeting Tom Pelphrey at an Ozark premiere and immediately sensing that she was interested in getting to know him

By
Published on September 21, 2022 12:17 PM
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO MAX

If you know, you know — and when it came to Tom Pelphrey, Kaley Cuoco knew.

"When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight," Cuoco, 36, told Extra at the premiere of her new movie Meet Cute.

"My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet-cute with the actor, 40. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

The Flight Attendant star — who divorced Karl Cook in 2021 — crossed paths with Pelphrey in 2022. They confirmed their relationship this past May. Cuoco has been open about the personal difficulties that followed her divorce, as well as how Pelphrey helped her through.

"Last year was the worst year of my life," Cuoco told Access on the Meet Cute red carpet. "A lot of people know that. I've been very open about it. And it definitely was the first time I realized I had some major things I needed to work on personally."

Much of their connection came down to the timing. "If I had met Tom even a week earlier, I don't think it would have worked," Cuoco continued. "I needed that time to figure myself out. We met a little later in life and, boom, it was right where it was supposed to be."

She added that meeting Pelphrey "was the best moment of my life, for sure."

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Though Cuoco has love in her life again, she's been vocal about her decision not to get married again. After two divorces — Cook and Ryan Sweeting, to whom she was married from 2013 to 2016 — she's sworn off marriage.

"I will never get married again," Cuoco told Glamour in April. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

Meet Cute is now streaming on Peacock.

