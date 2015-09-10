Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting shares comedic Instagram posts from behind the scenes of her Shape photo shoot

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting’s latest tan session sure went out with a bang.

While the Big Bang Theory actress may be all glam on the October cover of Shape, her inner comedienne shone through when she posted a behind the scenes photo of the shoot to her Instagram account showing off her new (airbrushed) tan with a caption that reads, “everyone knows I love a tan line.”

And by a #BTS shot we really mean behind the scenes.

“I found it very important to get an up close and personal view of all shots taken,” Cuoco-Sweeting says in another Instagram post, where she’s bending over reviewing her shots and giving her followers a good look at her very in-shape booty.

“I’ve never worked so hard to look good for something in my entire career,” she tells Shape. “But I didn’t starve or kill myself with exercise. I went slowly, and it paid off.”

