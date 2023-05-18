Kaley Cuoco Shows Her Support for Ariana Madix After 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale: 'I Love You!'

Kaley Cuoco is batting for Ariana Madix.

The actress, 37, showed her support for the reality star, also 37, following Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, which showed fans how the devastating affair between Madix's then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss transpired in real time.

Writing on her Instagram Story after the explosive episode aired, Cuoco shared, "@arianamadix I ❤️ you and so does everyone else!!!"

It's not the first time that The Big Bang Theory alum has voiced that she's 'Team Ariana'. When Madix broke her silence on Sandoval, 40, and 28-year-old Leviss' months-along affair on Instagram in March, Cuoco was quick to write in the comments section, "Queen!!!"

She's one of the many stars who have shown Madix support amid the "Scandoval," others including celebs like Kristin Chenoweth, Matt Rodgers, John Owen Lowe, and Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan.

In the statement after news of the affair broke, Madix said that she was "devastated and broken" and had experienced her "darkest hours," but added, "U am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

She concluded the post, "what doesn't kill me better run."

Kaley Cuoco's Instagram Story. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

During the finale, Madix revealed to costars Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay how she found out that her boyfriend of nine years was cheating with Leviss.

"I went with Tom to Tom Tom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime," Madix said of Sandoval and Leviss. "It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz's."

"He was at Schwartz's doing this?" a shocked Maloney, who was married to Schwartz for six years, said.

Madix then explained how she confronted Leviss directly to get answers. "I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f---ing tell me what the f---? When did this start?" Madix continued. "She said, 'Right after the girls trip.' I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte [Ariana's 18-year-old dog] died?' "

"She said they kissed. Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f---ed in her car that night. And he didn't have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in."

From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

The revelation stunned Maloney and Shay, 38. "I'm ... no," a speechless Maloney said.

"My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. at me!" Madix concluded.

Elsewhere in the episode, Madix and Sandoval had a tense confrontation in their L.A. home over the affair.

"Me and Raquel became really good friends," Sandoval told Madix during the conversation, to which she screamed in reply, "I don't give up a f--- about f---ing Raquel. Your friendship is f---ing bulls--- ... I regret ever loving you."

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Madix and Sandoval's relationship in March. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

As for Sandoval and Leviss, despite reports the two have not broken up, a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday — noting that they were never together in the first place.

"Tom and Raquel never put a label on their relationship to begin with," a insider said. "After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that's where things still are."

"Raquel has been away in a mental health treatment facility, and hasn't come home yet. Tom has been on the road, focusing on his music," the source added. "There's no split because they were never a couple."

