Kaley Cuoco Shows Her Support for Ariana Madix After 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale: 'I Love You!'

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale laid out the months-long affair between Madix's then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 08:10 AM
Kaley Cuoco attends an evening "From The Heart"; Ariana Madix, "Vanderpump Rules" on Bravo
Kaley Cuoco and Ariana Madix. Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images; Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco is batting for Ariana Madix.

The actress, 37, showed her support for the reality star, also 37, following Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, which showed fans how the devastating affair between Madix's then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss transpired in real time.

Writing on her Instagram Story after the explosive episode aired, Cuoco shared, "@arianamadix I ❤️ you and so does everyone else!!!"

It's not the first time that The Big Bang Theory alum has voiced that she's 'Team Ariana'. When Madix broke her silence on Sandoval, 40, and 28-year-old Leviss' months-along affair on Instagram in March, Cuoco was quick to write in the comments section, "Queen!!!"

She's one of the many stars who have shown Madix support amid the "Scandoval," others including celebs like Kristin Chenoweth, Matt Rodgers, John Owen Lowe, and Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan.

In the statement after news of the affair broke, Madix said that she was "devastated and broken" and had experienced her "darkest hours," but added, "U am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

She concluded the post, "what doesn't kill me better run."

Kaley Cuoco Shows Her Support For Ariana Madix After 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale: ‘I Love You!’
Kaley Cuoco's Instagram Story. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

During the finale, Madix revealed to costars Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay how she found out that her boyfriend of nine years was cheating with Leviss.

"I went with Tom to Tom Tom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime," Madix said of Sandoval and Leviss. "It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz's."

"He was at Schwartz's doing this?" a shocked Maloney, who was married to Schwartz for six years, said.

Madix then explained how she confronted Leviss directly to get answers. "I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f---ing tell me what the f---? When did this start?" Madix continued. "She said, 'Right after the girls trip.' I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte [Ariana's 18-year-old dog] died?' "

"She said they kissed. Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f---ed in her car that night. And he didn't have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in."

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

The revelation stunned Maloney and Shay, 38. "I'm ... no," a speechless Maloney said.

"My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. at me!" Madix concluded.

Elsewhere in the episode, Madix and Sandoval had a tense confrontation in their L.A. home over the affair.

"Me and Raquel became really good friends," Sandoval told Madix during the conversation, to which she screamed in reply, "I don't give up a f--- about f---ing Raquel. Your friendship is f---ing bulls--- ... I regret ever loving you."

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Madix and Sandoval's relationship in March. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Sandoval and Leviss, despite reports the two have not broken up, a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday — noting that they were never together in the first place.

"Tom and Raquel never put a label on their relationship to begin with," a insider said. "After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that's where things still are."

"Raquel has been away in a mental health treatment facility, and hasn't come home yet. Tom has been on the road, focusing on his music," the source added. "There's no split because they were never a couple."

.

Related Articles
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Status Hasn't Changed: 'They Were Never a Couple' (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Calls Tom Sandoval 'Laughable' and Says Forgiving Him and Raquel Leviss Is 'Not Happening'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Insists There's 'Something Here' with Raquel as Ariana Tells Him 'You're Worth Nothing'
Medusa in the “Semi-Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER ; Macau in the “Quarter Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER
'The Masked Singer' Season 9 Picks a Winner — Find Out Whether Macaw or Medusa Took Home the Golden Mask Trophy
Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Says It Was a 'Privilege' to Spend 6 Years with Bob Saget on What Would've Been His 67th Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/stories/arianamadix/3104404163257792931/?hl=en
Ariana Madix Is 'Falling in Love' with Boyfriend Daniel Wai, Says Source: 'They Have a Special Bond'
VPR's Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana
'VPR' 's Tom Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Post on 'Highest Form of Love' amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Baby Daughter Is Calmed by Jonas Brothers Music: 'We Have a Fan Here Folks'
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough's Fiancée Hayley Erbert Wishes a Happy 38th Birthday to the 'Future Father of My Babies'
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Teresa Giudice's Husband Says He Didn't Hire a PI After Explosive 'RHONJ' Finale Reveals
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘That’s My Girl'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos of Baby Daughter Matilda: 'That's My Girl'
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ' : Gia Giudice Says Zio Joe Can 'Do Better' After Rumor About Melissa Gorga's Infidelity Emerges
Steve Carell
'The Office' Stars Celebrate 10 Years Since Series Finale: 'A Lot of Beauty in Ordinary Things'
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Colleen Reed Reveals Plans to Move in with Husband Matt Bolton 2 Years into Marriage
Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley
Chase Chrisley Celebrates Younger Brother Grayson's 17th Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon and Back Buddy'