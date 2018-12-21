Kaley Cuoco Slams Suggestions She Is Pregnant: 'Would You Ask This Straight to My Face?'

Kaley Cuoco is NOT pregnant.

On Wednesday, Cuoco, 33, shared a photo from her European honeymoon with her husband of seven months, Karl Cook.

In the black and white shot captioned, “Love in Lugano,” Cuoco and Cook, 27, can be seen leaning in for a sweet smooch.

Because of Cuoco’s pose, her floral maxi dress gave the appearance that she was hiding a baby bump, according to some of her curious fans.

“Are you hiding a baby bump?!?!” one fan wrote in Cuoco’s comment section.

“When’s the baby due???” another user commented.

Cuoco was quick to slam the rumors, posting a screen grab of the comments on her Instagram Stories Thursday.

“I’m so sorry I bent over in a way to where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this,” Cuoco wrote.

“Question. Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?” Cuoco added.

This isn’t the first time Cuoco has had to shut down pregnancy rumors.

In October, Cuoco shared a photo of herself at the InStyle awards, and “social media trolls” started asking if she’s expecting.

“So, because I’m in traffic I thought I’d take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls,” she said in her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant.”

Cuoco once again pointed out that no one would ever ask her that in person, so people shouldn’t do it online either.

“Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘Are you pregnant?'” she said. “It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that.”

“I’m not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up,” she said.