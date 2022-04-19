Sharon Stone and Kaley Cuoco costar as mother and daughter in season 2 of The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Sharon Stone Slapping Her Three Times While Filming The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about acting alongside Sharon Stone.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, the 36-year-old actress spoke about working with the Basic Instinct star, 64, in season 2 of The Flight Attendant and filming a scene she'll never forget.

Cuoco told the host that Stone was a fan of the first season of the HBO Max drama, and reached out after learning they were looking to cast her character Cassie Bowen's estranged mother Lisa. The actresses then got in touch over text, and Stone soon signed on.

"I said 'This is unreal,' " Cuoco told Kimmel, 54, of how everything fell into place. "All of a sudden, she was in front of me and there was my mom. It was nuts."

The Big Bang Theory alum, who also serves as an executive producer for The Flight Attendant, stressed that she and her fellow producers wanted "someone super special" who could handle the "very intense scenes" the role required – and how Stone added a slap.

"I think one of our scenes was 10 minutes long, and it's very emotional. Before we started the scene, she sat me down and said 'Hey how do you feel about me touching you in this scene?'' " Cuoco recalled. "'I said whatever you want to do, you are Sharon Stone.' "

"It's this very long emotional scene, and at the end of the scene, she's supposed to come up and say something very serious to me, and walk out… She says this line to me and she grabs my face and she whacks me!" the actresses added, as the audience gasped.

Cuoco confirmed to Kimmel that the slap was "for real," joking that her on-camera reaction was "about as real as you could get."

"Sharon comes back and she says. 'Oh, my God, I love you, I didn't mean to do that, it just seemed right for the scene,' " Cuoco continued, and said that Stone "b---- slapped" her again in the two more takes they filmed.

"Three times, I got slapped!" Cuoco joked, saying that Stone continued apologizing.

"I say that with love, it was insane, but one of the best stories I ever had," she added.

In another twist, the star explained that because Stone's slap hadn't originally been written into the script, she stressed to network officials it had to make the final cut.

"I did not get slapped three times to not put that in the show," she joked. "The slap has made the episode and you will enjoy it in episode six."

According to a press release from HBO Max, trouble is ahead "when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder." As a result, Cassie "becomes entangled in another international intrigue."

Cuoco told Entertainment Weekly last month that her character has "completely changed. Turned over a new leaf and is a whole new person" in season 2.

"We find out rather quickly that's not the case and sobriety is a lot harder than she likes to admit," she added of the second season's plot.

Cuoco also shared that her character's side gig "sometimes goes too far."

"She's an asset, not an agent, which she constantly needs to be reminded of," she explained.