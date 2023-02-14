Kaley Cuoco Shares Valentine's Love for Tom Pelphrey, Who 'Makes Me Smile This Big Every Single Day'

Kaley Cuoco is grateful to have Tom Pelphrey in her life.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, penned a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to Pelphrey, 40, on Tuesday, revealing to her followers that the actor makes every day feel like a holiday in their relationship.

"Happy Valentines Day to the man that makes me smile this big every single day," she wrote alongside a photo of them happily looking into each other's eyes and holding hands.

"💗💗 grateful to be on this life adventure together, my love! @tommypelphrey" Cuoco concluded in the post's caption.

Pelphrey has not yet shared a tribute of his own on social media.

This is the couple's first Valentine's Day together after going Instagram official in May and announcing they are expecting their first child in October.

At the time of their relationship's social media debut, Cuoco — who filed for divorce from Karl Cook in September 2021 after three years of marriage — shared cute Polaroid snaps of her and Pelphrey cuddling together during a getaway in the mountains.

"Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 ," she passionately described in a series of snaps in May. "The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey."

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco. Amy Sussman/Getty

Most recently, the couple celebrated their little one on the way by having an extravagant baby shower with friends and family in January.

Cuoco shared a series of photos from the bash to her Instagram as she raved over the love she and Pelphrey were feeling.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives," she wrote.

A source also told PEOPLE at the time that "Kaley has been dreaming about becoming a mom."

"She can't wait for her baby girl to arrive," the source added. "She is super excited. She is very happy with Tommy. He is a terrific guy. Tommy will be a great dad. He is very excited as well."