Kaley Cuoco Reveals the Thoughtful Gift Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Gave Her When She Was 'Overwhelmed'
Kaley Cuoco revealed a sweet surprise from boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.
On Thursday, The Flight Attendant star shared on her Instagram Story that her boyfriend gave her a thoughtful gift when she was feeling "overwhelmed."
"He surprised me with a @polaroid cam and now all better," she wrote alongside several snaps of the couple.
Cuoco, 36, also shared that she had recently arrived in Berlin to start shooting the thriller Role Play alongside Billy Bob Thornton and David Oyelowo, according to Deadline.
The Big Bang Theory alum posted a picture that appeared to be fight training for the project.
Pelphrey, who starred on Ozark and Outer Range, joined Cuoco for the work trip as she also shared a photo of him eating a meal across from her in the European city.
The couple have been proven Polaroid fans since they first confirmed their romance with sweet Instagram posts in May.
Cuoco shared a series of photos that included one of the pair snuggling up to one another during a mountain getaway. Pelphrey affectionately kissed her on the cheek in another snap.
"Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,' "Cuoco captioned the post.
In his own carousel, Pelphrey — a Daytime Emmy winner and former star of Guiding Light and As the World Turns — shared Polaroid photos of him and Cuoco together on Instagram.
Since their initial Instagram posts, the couple have not held back when it comes to showing off their romance on social media.
On May 15, Cuoco shared a black-and-white photo of her appearing to kiss a smiling Pelphrey on the cheek, noting in the caption, "❣️Heart on a sleeve ❣️"
Pelphrey sweetly wrote in the comment section: "Favorite person. ❤️❤️❤️"
Later that month, the couple made their first public appearance together when producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.