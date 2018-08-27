Kaley Cuoco Shares One of Her Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Big Bang Theory Memories

Kaley Cuoco is feeling nostalgic as The Big Bang Theory comes to a close.

Cuoco, 32, shared one of her favorite behind-the-scenes memories from the show on Instagram over the weekend, teasing a special set guest star.

In the sweet snapshot, Cuoco planted a smooch on now-husband Karl Cook‘s cheek and threw her arms around his neck as the 27-year-old beamed.

“#fbf that time my guy made his first official @bigbangtheory_cbs set visit,” she wrote.

Cook, a professional equestrian, left a comment on the post. “For me what an emotional picture thinking about what followed. I don’t know what you saw in me but I am glad you did,” he said. “I love you so much.”

The Big Bang Theory is heading into its 12th and final season, Warner Bros. Television and CBS announced last week. The show, which will conclude in May 2019, will be the longest-running multi-camera series ever when it ends.

Cuoco previously addressed the show’s ending, which is reported to be the result of Jim Parsons‘ desire to leave, on Instagram.

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets,” she said. “No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang.”

As one chapter ends, Cuoco is embarking on a new one with Cook, who she married in June at a horse stable near San Diego, California, after getting engaged on her birthday in November 2017.

In March of this year, gushed about Cook to PEOPLE, saying, “He is my perfect match.”

“He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”

“We connected very quickly, but I only found out over time how similar we both were, how similar that we are,” she continued. “I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this guy…’ I think that I used to think that opposites attract, but in my situation, us being so similar and liking the same things, it really works for us.”