Cuoco filed for divorce from Karl Cook in September after three years of marriage

Kaley Cuoco Says She Will 'Never Get Married Again' After Divorce from Karl Cook: 'Absolutely Not'

Kaley Cuoco isn't hearing wedding bells…ever again.

The Flight Attendant star said she's swearing off tying the knot again after her divorce from Karl Cook. In a conversation with Glamour for the magazine's April cover, Cuoco, 36, explained that marriage isn't an option in her future relationships.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I will never get married again," she said.

Cuoco added that she's not opposed to finding a lasting relationship. It's saying "I do" that's out of the question. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again," she said. "Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook | Credit: Presley Ann/FilmMagic

The Big Bang Theory alum was married to Cook, 31, in 2018. They announced their split in September 2021 — on the same day she formally filed for divorce. In a joint statement to PEOPLE, the ex-couple said they'd grown apart.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement read.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," it continued.

Even though they've split, Cuoco and Cook have continued to support each other's triumphs publicly. Just 10 days after they went public with the divorce, Cuoco posted a celebratory Instagram comment to Cook when he won an equestrian competition.

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Before her marriage to Cook, Cuoco went through another divorce. She was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. After their split, Cuoco told Cosmopolitan she doubted marriage was in her future — before she met Cook.