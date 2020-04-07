Kaley Cuoco Says Moving in with Karl Cook amid Coronavirus Has Been 'Great for Our Relationship'

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are loving married life together!

After nearly two years of marriage, the Big Bang Theory alumna and equestrian are finally living under the same roof. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live from His House! on Monday, Cuoco gave an update on the couple’s relationship, revealing that moving in together amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been an unexpected blessing.

“We’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and we now, this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together. It’s been great for our relationship,” Cuoco told Jimmy Kimmel, with a laugh.

“And we like each other, we realized, which is even better,” she said.

Cuoco, who showcased her mug collection to Kimmel, said that Cook, 29, “is okay with all the mugs. You know, he’s got his weird stuff too.”

“I was shooting in New York and got sent back here, obviously because of everything that was going on, and we got to move into the house together,” explained Cuoco, who had been living in New York City filming her upcoming HBO Max series The Flight Attendant. “So we moved in and I can’t find anything. But the house is great. I think Karl would love it if I found my makeup at some point.”

Last year, the actress revealed that she and Cook, who tied the knot on June 30, 2018, were not yet living together. “Everyone was like so crazed that we didn’t live together, they couldn’t believe,” Cuoco recalled. “I was like ‘Why do you care?’ Didn’t understand it.”

But on March 14, she shared on Instagram that she and her husband moved into their home, sharing several photos and videos of the couple’s first night in the newly built house.

The 34-year-old star posted a sweet selfie of the pair settling into their Los Angeles house, with Cuoco smiling wide and Cook kissing her on the cheek.

“HOME 🥰👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨,” she captioned the photo.

As to what the pair is filling their time with as they continue to social distance together, Cuoco told Kimmel, 52, they’ve been doing “a lot of drinking and trying to keep the dogs occupied.”

“You know, we don’t have kids, we just have 17,000 animals, so always trying to keep them, you know, occupied and happy,” the animal lover said.

In an Instagram video shared earlier on Monday, Cuoco and Cook fully embraced the casual at-home look, both sporting velvet scrunchies in their hair as they lounged at home with their six dogs.

“Guys, there’s too many of them around here,” Cuoco said about her pups.

“We don’t have kids and I’m sure at home right now it’s a madhouse for people with a lot of kids,” said Cuoco, “but we have a lot of dogs.”

