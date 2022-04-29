Kaley Cuoco Says Her Flight Attendant Costar Zosia Mamet 'Helped' Her Through Her Divorce

Kaley Cuoco knew just who to lean on while she was going through a difficult time.

The Flight Attendant star said her HBO costar Zosia Mamet was a pillar of strength for her during her divorce from ex Karl Cook. In a conversation on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cuoco, 36, opened up about how Mamet went above and beyond to help the actress while filming season 2 of the series.

"She basically lived with me the last few months of shooting, we just moved in together, and I don't think I would've gotten to work some days without her," Cuoco said. "I never thought I had to depend on anyone like that before and I really depended on her. She helped me through so much."

Zosia Mamet and Kaley Cuoco Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Even on days that Mamet didn't have to work herself, Cuoco says she'd still go to set to comfort Cuoco.

"She would come to work on days she didn't have to be there and come and have lunch with me," Cuoco added. "I'm like 'You have your day off today' and she's like 'I'm coming in,' cause she heard I was having a rough time, and she would sit in my trailer."

"She's the best," she said of Mamet. "I'm very lucky that I had her."

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook | Credit: Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Cuoco split from her husband of three years, Cook, in late 2021. Though the two appear amicable and have continued to support each other's triumphs, the actress has been honest about how painful the breakup was.

In a conversation with Glamour, Cuoco said she'll never marry again. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again," she said. "Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."