Kaley Cuoco Reunites with '8 Simple Rules' Costar Amy Davidson and John Ritter's Widow Amy Yasbeck

Cuoco and Davidson played sisters Bridget and Kerry Hennessy on the 2000s sitcom, which ran from 2002 to 2005

By Kimberlee Speakman
and Scott Huver
Published on May 5, 2023 10:46 AM
Amy Davidson, Amy Yasbeck, Kaley Cuoco
From L: Amy Davidson, Amy Yasbeck and Kaley Cuoco. Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

8 Simple Rules stars Kaley Cuoco and Amy Davidson are back together.

The actresses, who played sisters Bridget and Kerry Hennessy on the 2000s sitcom, were photographed together on Thursday during the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health's 20th Anniversary Evening at Avalon Hollywood, in honor of their late TV dad.

John Ritter infamously played the two's overbearing father Paul Hennessy before his sudden tragic death at the age of 54 from aortic dissection during the second season of the show, which ran for three seasons from 2002 to 2005.

Cuoco, 37, wore a pink Philosophy blazer dress for the event, complete with chrome-colored Christian Louboutin heels and golden Shay jewelry as she posed alongside Davidson, 43, in a green mid-sleeved dress with gold pumps and large gold square-shaped earrings.

Ritter's widow Amy Yasbeck even stepped in to take some pictures in the middle of the two, mirroring her late husband's position between the two sisters who often butted heads in some of the early posters of the show.

Amy Davidson, Amy Yasbeck, Kaley Cuoco
From L: Amy Davidson, Amy Yasbeck and Kaley Cuoco. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The 60-year-old actress wore a purple long-sleeve dress with a sweetheart neckline and blue swirl motifs, with black pumps.

Yasbeck could also be seen smiling wide while posing with her arms around Davidson's waist as the pair, who each had matching auburn-colored hair, posed for additional shots taken along the red carpet for the event.

Katey Sagal and Martin Spanjers, who played Paul's wife Cate and son Rory Hennessy respectively, also walked the red carpet and attended the event in honor of Ritter.

Cuoco addressed the cast reunion during her opening speech for the event, saying, "My Hennessy family from a little show called 8 Simple Rules is also here tonight, so it's great to be back together."

"Amy Davidson, Martin Spanjers and Katey Sagal, just, thank you," she added. "This is really awesome. I think John is laughing his ass off right now. He cannot believe we're here."

MARTIN SPANJERS;AMY DAVIDSON;)KATEY SAGAL;JOHN RITTER;KALEY CUOCO
Cast of 8 Simple Rules. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Speaking with PEOPLE at the event, Yasbeck said when asked about the joy she gets in keeping Ritter's legacy alive, "It's a trade-off. Because the legacy is keeping his family alive."

"And he thought everyone was connected and everyone is everyone's family, which I believe, but he believed it very deeply," the actress added, in part. "So in my heartfelt effort to understand what aortic dissection is, understand the genetic component, which is extremely high, and trying to protect John's kids and his brother."

Recalling her fondest memory of Ritter, Davidson told PEOPLE about a time when she "got emotional" during her very first table read for 8 Simple Rules and he gave her some major kudos.

"When that scene was over, he grabbed my hand under the table and he said, 'You're so f---ing talented,' " she said. "And from then on, I knew I had a supporter — and a fan, I guess, if you will, and a dad. I felt supported like [with] my dad."

Ritter and Yasbeck met in 1990 during a table read for Problem Child at the house of director Dennis Dugan. They quickly connected over their love of the arts and tied the knot nine years later in September 1999.

"John and I bonded over comedy, where we'd watch old comedies," told PEOPLE last October. "He would do moves and he would teach me how to trip or take a fake punch or spit take. I was learning that kind of stuff, physical comedy from the master, which John was."

And although Yasbeck has done her best to keep his late husband's memory alive and move forward, the thought of opening her heart to someone new seems daunting.

"I don't date," she said. "I mean, it could happen. I'm not in the mood. I think I would miss John more if I was dating, as weird as that sounds."

"But because I always feel like he's with me, and that would be weird because in that case, three is not company," she added.

