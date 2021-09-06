Kaley Cuoco Returns to Meet Cute Set with Pete Davidson After Announcing Split from Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are seen on the movie set of the 'Meet Cute' in New York City

Kaley Cuoco is back at work on her upcoming movie, Meet Cute.

The Flight Attendant actress, 35, was spotted filming for the romantic comedy over the weekend, just one day after she announced her split from husband Karl Cook.

On Saturday, Cuoco was seen walking and holding hands with her costar Pete Davidson as cameras rolled. Cuoco plays Sheila in the upcoming film, a Manhattanite who uses a time machine to repeatedly fix details from her last date.

Last month, Cuoco shared several behind-the-scenes photos of her and Davidson, 27, from the film. In one post, the pair are sat next to each other, with the Saturday Night Live comedian resting his head on her shoulder.

"That's a wrap on 'Meet Cute'!! What an experience!" she wrote in the caption. "Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a film."

"Would do it over and over and over again," she added in a playful reference to the plot of the film.

The new pictures of Cuoco and Davidson mark the first public sighting of her since her split.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE on Friday, the couple said, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," they continued.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," the statement concluded.

That same day, the Big Bang Theory alum officially filed for divorce from Cook, 31, in the Los Angeles Superior Court, PEOPLE confirmed.

Cuoco started dating Cook in 2016. They got engaged on her birthday in November 2017 and tied the knot on June 30, 2018.

On Saturday, a source told PEOPLE that their split was a shock to some in their social circle.