Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey 'Saved Me in All the Ways' in Loving 40th Birthday Tribute

Kaley Cuoco Posts Loving Birthday Tribute for Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: He ‘Saved Me in All the Ways'

Kaley Cuoco is putting her love on display.

The Flight Attendant star shared a sweet birthday post for her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, who turned 40 on Thursday. In the Instagram post, Cuoco credited Pelphrey with bringing more than just joy to her life.

"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!" Cuoco, 36, wrote. "To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂"

She added a final, "I love you!!" and tagged the actor.

Cuoco continued to share the love for her boyfriend on her Instagram story. Slide after slide, the Big Bang Theory alum showcased her favorite moments with Pelphrey — from hikes and travel to cozy time at home.

In the tribute posts, Cuoco called Pelphrey "the birthday babe with the best laugh," an "animal loving birthday stud" and a "yogi birthday boy."

"You deserve it all…happy birthday honey!!!" she captioned one of the story slides. "So many beautiful adventures to come!!!"

Cuoco and Pelphrey confirmed their relationship in May with tandem Instagram posts.

Later that month, the couple made their first public appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti.

Since then, they've shared looks into their life together via Instagram. Most recently, Cuoco and Pelphrey celebrated that they were both nominated for Emmy Awards in 2022.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!!" Pelphrey captioned a video of Cuoco learning of her nomination for The Flight Attendant. "Such beautiful, brave work. Beyond grateful to share this with you today… ♥️🙏♥️"

Cuoco responded to the nomination in her own Instagram post. "There are no words … thank you @televisionacad for this honor that I do not take lightly .. thank you to my entire flight crew @flightattendantonmax for the flight of a lifetime ✈️" she wrote.

The Big Bang Theory alum then went on to honor Pelphrey. "And to share this moment with my ♥️ @tommypelphrey with his own deserved nomination… what a moment and we are so grateful ❤️‍🔥💥"

Cuoco was previously married to Karl Cook, though the pair filed for divorce in September. She told Glamour in April she has no plans to walk down the aisle again.