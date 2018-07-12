Despite spending her first days as a newlywed recovering from shoulder surgery, Kaley Cuoco is arranging a more luxurious vacation with husband Karl Cook.

“We are planning a winter honeymoon,” the actress tells PEOPLE.

“We can’t wait!” adds the Big Bang Theory star, who has teamed up with Sock Problems to benefit Paw Works, an animal rescue organization which her wedding guests donated to in lieu of gifts.

Five days after her June 30 nuptials, Cuoco, 32, shared a hospital selfie of her and Cook, revealing, “When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery.”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Since the procedure, she continues to update fans and followers on her shoulder.

“This was a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” she explained on Friday. “I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. I knew I’d have a babysitter.”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Milla Cochran/startraks

Cuoco also shared how she plans to “lay low” while recovering, which could last anywhere from four to six weeks.

“I’m in a pretty big cast. No horsies for a minute. Time to lay low and hopefully not kill this guy,” she said as she panned the camera over to Cook. “Or him kill me.”

But the hardest part of her recovery? Trying to teach her husband how to do the perfect topknot.

“All I’m asking for is a topknot ponytail,” she said in an Instagram Story clip that showed Cook attempting to style her hair.